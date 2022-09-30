Restaurant group Tortilla Mexican Grill said it is facing a full-year hit of more than £2 million from soaring protein and energy costs.Shares in the FTSE-listed chain tanked after it warned over a “material” impact on profits over the second half of the year from inflation cost pressures that have hit the business.Its share price plummeted by nearly a quarter in early Monday trading.Protein costs, which account for around a third of Tortilla’s costs on products sold, will surge by about 40%, it said.Times remain tough across the industry at large, reflecting the extent of recent cost pressures. However, we...

BUSINESS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO