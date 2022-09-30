Read full article on original website
In striking U-turn, Britain scraps tax cut for wealthy that helped spark market turmoil
The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners
Tortilla Mexican Grill warns over £2.3m hit from protein and energy cost hikes
Restaurant group Tortilla Mexican Grill said it is facing a full-year hit of more than £2 million from soaring protein and energy costs.Shares in the FTSE-listed chain tanked after it warned over a “material” impact on profits over the second half of the year from inflation cost pressures that have hit the business.Its share price plummeted by nearly a quarter in early Monday trading.Protein costs, which account for around a third of Tortilla’s costs on products sold, will surge by about 40%, it said.Times remain tough across the industry at large, reflecting the extent of recent cost pressures. However, we...
I got rich by betting that inequality would destroy the U.S. and U.K. I’m sorry
Gary Stevenson was Citibank's most profitable trader in 2011. It was difficult for me to watch the speech, on Friday, when my government slashed the taxes of the rich. I was cooking porridge, when it happened, on the fifth floor of a block of luxury apartments, perched over a peaceful marina, with a view of the glistening skyscrapers of London’s financial district where I used to work.
