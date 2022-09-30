Read full article on original website
Supplements That Should Not Be Mixed
Many people take supplements to help with health conditions or improve their well-being. Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics are all types of supplements that may aid health (FDA, 2022). You might even take a combination of supplements. But there are certain combinations that shouldn't be taken. Supplements might interact not only with each other, but also with medications you may be taking. That's why knowing the potential interactions of supplements is important.
Natural sugars found in fruits like oranges and lemons can be a healthy replacement in sweets without boosting diabetes risk, study finds
Eight new sweeteners found in citrus fruits could be used to reduce sugar in foods and soft drinks, scientists say — while claiming they could even cut the risk of diabetes. Researchers at the University of Florida said they found the compounds — seven being completely new — after running tests on grapefruits, mandarins and sweet oranges. The other sweetener discovered, used in Japan, was previously only known as a synthetic version.
Eating For Diabetes
Dairy often gets a bad rap. Some think it causes bloating or gas. Others think it’s inflammatory. The truth is dairy can be part of a healthy diet. The Dietary Guidelines recommend three servings of dairy a day. But now Italian researchers have discovered that eating certain animal products...
What foods have collagen?
Collagen is an essential ingredient that we all need for glowing, youthful-looking skin, healthy hair and nails, and flexible joints. Knowing what foods contain collagen and which foods can help boost the body’s ability to make it can help you to get the most out of this protein. We’ve...
List of Best Packaged Drinks for Diabetes
Finding the best drinks for diabetes can be stressful, keep reading to learn more about diabetes-friendly packaged drinks (you know, other than water)!. You are reading: Which fruit juice is good for diabetes | List of Best Packaged Drinks for Diabetes. Have you ever spent too much time in the...
Top 5 Best Collagen Supplements to Take in 2022
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re looking for a more youthful appearance without fillers, the best collagen supplements are naturally-sourced solutions that do more than just support healthy hair and nails. Collagen is a critical component in the skin that, on a […]
Best protein powder for women 2022
Help your body to function as it should with our round-up of the best protein powder for women — tried and tested
Golden After 50 Introduces a Line of Supplements for Healthy Aging
Golden After 50 offers one-stop solutions to adult health needs, enabling them to live their best lives. Aging is a dreaded word for many older adults because of the negative connotation attached to it – i.e., weaker body and failing health. Golden After 50, a supplement manufacturer based in Florida, aims to shift perspectives about aging by delivering science-back health products designed to help men and women over 50 stay fit and healthy. Their goal is to empower older adults to live healthy and happy golden years through nutrition and supplementation.
Sugar consumption
Fun fact! Use of added sugar (from cane and beets) peaked in 1972 at 102 pounds per person for the year. Read more!. Use of added sugar (from cane and beets) peaked in 1972 at 102 pounds per person for the year, eventually declining to a low of 60 pounds per person in 1986. In 2020, Americans consumed 69.0 pounds of refined sugar per person per year.
Is coffee good for weight loss?
If you rely on your caffeine fix to get you through the daily grind, you’re not alone — but is coffee good for weight loss? Coffee is certainly the most popular psychoactive substance in the world and there’s evidence in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (opens in new tab) to suggest it boosts concentration and enhances workout performance. But what other positive benefits are there?
