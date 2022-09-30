ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

The Georgia Sun

Escaped Connecticut inmate captured in Georgia

MCDONOUGH — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been picked up by The Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigation Unit. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport when he left without permission.
MCDONOUGH, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Multiple men arrested following drive-by shooting, chase in Milledgeville

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - At least three men are in jail Saturday in Baldwin County following an overnight drive-by shooting and chase. In a post on Facebook, the Milledgeville Police Department says one of their detectives was patrolling in the area of West Montgomery Street Friday night around midnight when he heard gunshots nearby. The detective saw a silver sedan with multiple people inside shooting at people from the car. When the detective tried to stop the sedan, they drove away. Following a chase, the driver of the car wrecked on the grounds of Central City Park near the intersection of West Hancock Street and South Irwin Street.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say

MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
MACON, GA
Milledgeville, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
41nbc.com

Man charged in connection to September murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Lester Summers, who was killed September 10th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigation led deputies to serve a warrant for the charge of murder to 37-year-old Turquell Cone on Friday, who was already in custody for drug and gun charges.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
#Forensic Science#Forensic Chemistry#University Communications#Gcsu
fox5atlanta.com

Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail

COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
COVINGTON, GA
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13WMAZ

Three people killed in fiery crash on I-475 South

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people died in a crash on I-475 South in Macon. It happened on Sunday afternoon between Eisenhower and Thomaston Roads, just after 2 p.m. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a black Chevrolet SUV was...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

New details emerge about 6-year-old girl shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We have new information about a 6-year-old girl who was shot at a residence in Macon earlier this week. On Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WGXA, a Bibb County Deputy arrived at the home of Ciera Warren, who was holding her daughter, Ivy, in her arms, wrapped in what appeared to be a jacket.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after being shot in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — A man has been shot and killed following an altercation at his house in Byron on Friday night, according to a release from the Byron Police Department. 46-year-old Claude Deaton was found outside the house on Shady Bank Lane just after 11:30 p.m. Deaton was transported...
BYRON, GA
41nbc.com

Milledgeville man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at his home Tuesday. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release says Baldwin 911 received a call just after 12:30 p.m. in reference to a family member discovering 27-year-old Chavonta Braddy dead in his home, located at 129-A Edwards Street.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WJBF

Third suspect arrested in Lucy C. Laney football game shooting

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged […]
THOMSON, GA

