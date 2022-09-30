Read full article on original website
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured in Georgia
MCDONOUGH — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been picked up by The Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigation Unit. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport when he left without permission.
wgxa.tv
Police: Multiple men arrested following drive-by shooting, chase in Milledgeville
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - At least three men are in jail Saturday in Baldwin County following an overnight drive-by shooting and chase. In a post on Facebook, the Milledgeville Police Department says one of their detectives was patrolling in the area of West Montgomery Street Friday night around midnight when he heard gunshots nearby. The detective saw a silver sedan with multiple people inside shooting at people from the car. When the detective tried to stop the sedan, they drove away. Following a chase, the driver of the car wrecked on the grounds of Central City Park near the intersection of West Hancock Street and South Irwin Street.
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured at his own birthday party in McDonough
A Connecticut inmate who escaped nearly two months ago was arrested Saturday as his family was hosting his birthday part...
fox5atlanta.com
50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say
MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
41nbc.com
Man charged in connection to September murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Lester Summers, who was killed September 10th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigation led deputies to serve a warrant for the charge of murder to 37-year-old Turquell Cone on Friday, who was already in custody for drug and gun charges.
50-year-old husband found dead with gunshot wound after domestic situation, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle from Macon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to deputies, they responded to a domestic situation near the 5200 block of Zebulon Rd. When they got...
Shooting near West Montgomery Street in Milledgeville leads to chase, manhunt
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police says a shooting happened at the 1100 Block of West Montgomery Street around 12 am on Saturday. They say Detective Reonas of Milledgeville Police Department heard gun shots while he was patrolling the area. When he tried to stop the Silver Sedan where he...
Arrest made in slaying of Macon man who was shot between two houses
MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged a suspect in connection with the death of 40-year-old Lester Summers. The original incident took place on Grier Street, Sept. 10. Deputies found a 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds between two houses in the 300 block of...
fox5atlanta.com
Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail
COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
Suspect flees from traffic stop, drags deputy about 30 feet down I-75, officials say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — A Monroe County deputy who was conducting a traffic stop was dragged about 30 feet along the road as a driver fled the scene on Thursday, officials said. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy stopped a Dodge Charger on Interstate 75 South, and during the stop the driver, Samuel Brown, 37, of Savannah, ran to his car to flee.
50-year-old man shot and killed in domestic dispute on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 50-year-old Macon man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Zebulon Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 50-year-old Eddie Lee Riddle was found dead inside his home at 5237 Zebulon Road. In a release, the...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl not seen in 6 weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jade Small was reported missing September 29 after she left her home back on August 12. Her whereabouts are unknown. Jade is described as 5 feet 3...
Three people killed in fiery crash on I-475 South
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people died in a crash on I-475 South in Macon. It happened on Sunday afternoon between Eisenhower and Thomaston Roads, just after 2 p.m. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a black Chevrolet SUV was...
wgxa.tv
New details emerge about 6-year-old girl shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We have new information about a 6-year-old girl who was shot at a residence in Macon earlier this week. On Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WGXA, a Bibb County Deputy arrived at the home of Ciera Warren, who was holding her daughter, Ivy, in her arms, wrapped in what appeared to be a jacket.
37-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting on Grier Street in early September
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a September shooting death on Grier Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 37-year-old Turquell Shermain Cone was charged with murder on Friday at the Bibb County Jail, where Cone was already in custody on unrelated charges.
wgxa.tv
Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
Man dead after being shot in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — A man has been shot and killed following an altercation at his house in Byron on Friday night, according to a release from the Byron Police Department. 46-year-old Claude Deaton was found outside the house on Shady Bank Lane just after 11:30 p.m. Deaton was transported...
41nbc.com
Milledgeville man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at his home Tuesday. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release says Baldwin 911 received a call just after 12:30 p.m. in reference to a family member discovering 27-year-old Chavonta Braddy dead in his home, located at 129-A Edwards Street.
48-year-old woman who died in traffic accident on Shurling Drive in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — A woman died on Saturday in a fatal traffic accident on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m., according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that a Volvo S60 was traveling west on Shurling Drive when it crossed the...
Third suspect arrested in Lucy C. Laney football game shooting
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged […]
