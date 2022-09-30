Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh has been upped to deputy CEO of the Canal+ Group. The New Zealand-born executive has been with the company since 2008, when she first joined Studiocanal. She has previously held the positions of head of international sales and managing director of Studiocanal U.K. In 2019 she became CEO of Studiocanal, which is the production, distribution and sales subsidiary of Canal+ Group, and in February of this year was appointed to Canal+ Group’s management board. Before joining the group Marsh, who has almost 20 years experience in the industry, worked at Tele Images Productions (Marathon group) in the international...

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO