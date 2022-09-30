ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3I5u_0iGlr0yM00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials.

In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Brainard said that international turmoil still threatens to disrupt global supplies of commodities and manufactured parts, a key factor pushing inflation higher. Additional inflationary shocks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s COVID lockdowns, or severe weather events globally “cannot be ruled out,” she said.

“Weather conditions in several areas, including China, Europe, and the United States, are exacerbating price pressures through disruptions to agriculture, shipping, and utilities,” Brainard said.

Droughts in much of the U.S. this year have contributed to higher food prices.

Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third straight time, a heftier increase than its usual quarter-point hike, as it fights inflation that recently reached a four-decade high. The Fed has pushed its benchmark short-term rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest since early 2008, up from nearly zero in March. That is the most rapid pace of increases in four decades.

Interest rates will need to stay high “for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back” to the Fed’s 2% target, Brainard said. “For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely.”

A government report Friday showed that the inflation gauge the Fed prefers rose 0.3% in August from July, while excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices jumped 0.6%, more than most economists forecast. The increases may make a fourth big rate hike more likely when the Fed next meets in November, economists said.

Inflation rose 6.2% from a year ago, the report said, down from a 7% spike in June that was the fastest in four decades. But core prices have accelerated, and are up 4.9% in August from a year ago, faster than July’s annual pace of 4.7%.

Brainard also addressed concerns that rapid interest rate hikes by central banks around the world are raising the risks of global financial turmoil and recession.

Nine central banks accounting for half the global economy have lifted their key interest rate by 1.25 percentage points in the past six months, Brainard said, a “rapid pace by historical standards.”

Maurice Obstfeld, formerly the top economist at the International Monetary Fund, warned earlier this month that the combined interest rate hikes by so many central banks could amplify their impact.

“Policymakers must consider other central banks’ actions when setting their own rates,” he wrote on the Peterson Institute for International Economics’ website, where he is currently a fellow. “To avoid an economic slowdown beyond what is needed to bring inflation under control, central banks should coordinate a gentler collective tightening of monetary policy and clearly communicate their intentions.”

In her remarks, Brainard acknowledged that the Fed’s moves affect other economies overseas. Higher interest rates in the U.S. push up the value of the dollar, for example, and slow the domestic economy, both of which reduce the amount of goods Americans buy from overseas.

Moves by central banks in other countries also have impacts on the U.S., she added.

Her remarks followed widespread disruptions in financial markets in the past week after newly-installed U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government unveiled a package of steep tax cuts that could spur more consumer spending and exacerbate already-high inflation in that country.

The move pushed the value of the British pound to record lows against the dollar and caused sharp spikes in U.K. bond yields, forcing the Bank of England to intervene by purchasing U.K. bonds to stabilize financial markets. The turmoil also caused large swings in the U.S. bond market, as rates on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, jumped and then fell back.

Brainard did not mention developments in the U.K., but said the Fed is “attentive to financial vulnerabilities” and engages “in frequent and transparent communications” with other central banks around the world.

Other officials this week have also emphasized that the Fed has to keep pushing rates higher to counter inflation.

“So no matter how you cut it, I’m afraid we have quite a bit of inflation in the U.S., way above our 2% inflation target,” said James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, on Thursday. “That’s why the committee has moved aggressively this year.”

Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, said in a speech Thursday that the Fed has to get inflation under control to stabilize the economy and support more growth and hiring in the long run.

“We expect to raise the (Fed’s key interest) rate further in coming meetings, in the course of early next year as well, because the economy needs more bridling in order to bring demand back in line with supply,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Lael Brainard
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Mortgage#U S Interest Rates#Russia#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Federal Reserve Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Business Insider

Putin's draft is a 'recipe for slaughter' in Ukraine because he's sending Russians with little to no training to war, former US general says

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling said in a Washington Post op-ed Putin's draft is a "recipe for slaughter." "They will not be prepared for what they will encounter," said Hertling, former commander of the US Army in Europe. Hertling's assessment echoed a recent intelligence update from Britain's Ministry of Defence.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy