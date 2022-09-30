Construction Beginning on Long Meadow Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning on Tuesday, October 4, the Bond 2018 project for Long Meadow Drive from Saratoga Boulevard to St. Andrews Drive will begin construction. The contractor will implement a road closure on Long Meadow Drive's west side.

Traffic will become one-way only in the northbound direction along Long Meadow Drive from Saratoga Boulevard to St. Andrews Drive. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Wooldridge Road to access Everhart Road or Staples Street.

The one-way detour is anticipated to last for the duration of the project. Construction is expected to last about six months. For the latest information on the Long Meadow Drive project, please visit www.cctexas.com/longmeadow.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Media Representatives can contact Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.