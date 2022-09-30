ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Construction Beginning on Long Meadow Drive

Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjbpU_0iGln5fn00

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning on Tuesday, October 4, the Bond 2018 project for Long Meadow Drive from Saratoga Boulevard to St. Andrews Drive will begin construction. The contractor will implement a road closure on Long Meadow Drive's west side.

Traffic will become one-way only in the northbound direction along Long Meadow Drive from Saratoga Boulevard to St. Andrews Drive. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Wooldridge Road to access Everhart Road or Staples Street.

The one-way detour is anticipated to last for the duration of the project. Construction is expected to last about six months. For the latest information on the Long Meadow Drive project, please visit www.cctexas.com/longmeadow.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Media Representatives can contact Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Refugio County crash results in fatality

A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27. The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Staples, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
corpuschristicronica.com

Scaffold worker dies after fall in Ingleside

A scaffold worker who fell off an offshore rig near the Kiewit Offshore Services construction site in Ingleside, Texas died this afternoon says San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. The scaffold worker, the next of kin and Justice of Peace Susan Price identified the man as 29 year old Ricardo...
INGLESIDE, TX
mysoutex.com

An 83-year-old Bee County tradition

The Bee County Beeville Chamber of Commerce Parade is one of the longest running traditions in Bee County, with this upcoming parade on Oct. 1 being its 83rd annual parade. The parade has been part of Western Week since the 1980s. Lanny Holland is part of the parade committee and has been helping with the parade since 1971.
BEE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#West Side#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Tx#Long Meadow Drive#Media Representatives
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Law enforcement encourage residents to check gate locks for suspicious activity

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – Local law enforcement have encouraged residents to check gates for any suspicious activity following a series of pursuits in the area. On Tuesday night, the Operation Lone Star Taskforce member agencies assisted Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and DPS as a series of pursuits came to an end in Live Oak County.
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KIII 3News

Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy