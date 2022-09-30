Read full article on original website
Delco Football Roundup: Another record-breaker for Kamara, another Interboro victory
For the third time this season Friday, Abu Kamara set an Interboro single-game rushing record. The sensational senior ran for 335 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bucs to a 35-24 win over Kennett. For the Bucs (4-2), it was their second straight win. “Our offense and defense are...
Philadelphia high school football game canceled due to threat
A high school football game scheduled to kick off in East Mt. Airy Friday night has been canceled, days after one teen was killed and four others were shot after a football practice in Northwest Philadelphia.
High school football games in and near Philly called off due to potential threats
Two separate high school football games in Montgomery County and Southwest Philadelphia were called off Friday night due to potential threats, officials at those schools announced. The potential threats at the Plymouth Whitemarsh football game and John Bartram High School came days after a 14-year-old high school football player was...
Changes to local high school football games in response to shootings, threats
There were some cancelations Friday night, and they come on the heels of Tuesday's deadly shooting after a football scrimmage near Roxborough High School.
With Bishop McDevitt High School Gone from Wyncote, Its Memorable Faculty Is Fading as Well
Thomas McNutt, a long-term teacher at and champion of the now-closed Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote, has passed at the age of 97. Kristen A. Graham covered the dousing of his stage light for The Philadelphia Inquirer. McNutt, originally from Phila., set out to be a priest. He earned a...
Haverford Township Police Department beefs up patrols at high school football game
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It wasn't just football fans under the Friday Night Lights in Delaware County. Because of recent violence, the Haverford Township Police Department beefed up patrols at two locations, including a high school football game. Friday Night Lights at Haverford High School's football field looked a little bit different this week. Police confirmed they increased their presence at the game between Haverford and Garnet Valley."There's a lot going on," Sharon Sweitzer said.The Sweitzers came to the game to support their daughter who's in the band and noticed more law enforcement. "I think it's appropriate. I think it's unfortunate,"...
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
Cheltenham High Grad Sought Main-Dish Career as Food Critic, Dug into Side-Dish Role as Food Influencer
When Rebecca Nekritz was young, she didn’t read The Philadelphia Inquirer for celeb gossip, sports news, or fashion updates. She read it for the Craig LeBan restaurant reviews. That early interest was one of the ingredients in her present role as a food influencer. Hanna Albertine, The Philadelphia Inquirer, served up her story.
The Line Goes On Forever: The Wonder Years bring a multifaceted album celebration to Doylestown
In celebration of their new album “The Hum Goes on Forever” The Wonder Years throw an immersive album release party. It has been four years since Philadelphia pop-punk staples The Wonder Years have put out a full-length album of new material. After the pandemic kept the band from their fans, The Wonder Years couldn’t throw just any ordinary album release party. The band put on a four-part album release extravaganza featuring four acoustic performances, a documentary screening, a pop-up merch store, and a beer garden after-party. The intersection of State and Main streets in Doylestown was littered with lines of adoring fans preparing to go into each experience. When passers-by ask what’s going on, they simply state “The Wonder Years.”
Impeachment hearings in South Philly; Voting materials in 9 languages; Farewell to Radio Times | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Witnesses at Krasner impeachment hearings spread blame. The Pa. House committee trying to connect DA Krasner’s policies to Philly’s spike in shootings began two...
Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies
A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
Pretty Little Liars Author Returns to Downingtown Roots for Upcoming Visit
Best-selling author Sara Shepard will be returning to Downingtown High School to talk about bullying. It’s been 16 years since bestselling author Sara Shepard’s popular novel series made its debut. Pretty Little Liars has since been adapted into an award-winning television show with multiple spin-offs. The successful author is returning to her alma mater, Downingtown High School, to discuss a common theme in both the books and the shows: bullying.
Kerri Conner Matchett and Anita Conner
In 1988, having just earned her accounting degree from Howard University, Kerri Conner Matchett was looking forward to joining Anita T. Conner & Associates, the accounting and financial services business her mother founded. Matchett was excited to work alongside her CPA mom in the family’s Elkins Park (now Jenkintown) offices.
When Phoenixville Couple Left Free Flowers on Their Front Porch, They Didn’t Expect Such Poppy-ular Results
After Rob and Jen Jones placed extra flowers on the porch of their Phoenixville home for anyone to take in the summer of 2017, a few kind neighbors left payments in exchange for the otherwise-free bouquets. The husband and wife soon realized the potential that sat before them, and it...
Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office
Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
Philadelphia Military Academy on lockdown after report of weapon in school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the scene of a school lockdown in North Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Military Academy is located on the 2100 block of North 13th Street. There are several officers in front of the school. There was a report of a weapon in the school and...
