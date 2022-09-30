ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Ambler, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Souderton, PA
Ambler, PA
CBS Philly

Haverford Township Police Department beefs up patrols at high school football game

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It wasn't just football fans under the Friday Night Lights in Delaware County. Because of recent violence, the Haverford Township Police Department beefed up patrols at two locations, including a high school football game. Friday Night Lights at Haverford High School's football field looked a little bit different this week. Police confirmed they increased their presence at the game between Haverford and Garnet Valley."There's a lot going on," Sharon Sweitzer said.The Sweitzers came to the game to support their daughter who's in the band and noticed more law enforcement. "I think it's appropriate. I think it's unfortunate,"...
HAVERFORD, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

The Line Goes On Forever: The Wonder Years bring a multifaceted album celebration to Doylestown

In celebration of their new album “The Hum Goes on Forever” The Wonder Years throw an immersive album release party. It has been four years since Philadelphia pop-punk staples The Wonder Years have put out a full-length album of new material. After the pandemic kept the band from their fans, The Wonder Years couldn’t throw just any ordinary album release party. The band put on a four-part album release extravaganza featuring four acoustic performances, a documentary screening, a pop-up merch store, and a beer garden after-party. The intersection of State and Main streets in Doylestown was littered with lines of adoring fans preparing to go into each experience. When passers-by ask what’s going on, they simply state “The Wonder Years.”
DOYLESTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies

A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
VISTA.Today

Pretty Little Liars Author Returns to Downingtown Roots for Upcoming Visit

Best-selling author Sara Shepard will be returning to Downingtown High School to talk about bullying. It’s been 16 years since bestselling author Sara Shepard’s popular novel series made its debut. Pretty Little Liars has since been adapted into an award-winning television show with multiple spin-offs. The successful author is returning to her alma mater, Downingtown High School, to discuss a common theme in both the books and the shows: bullying.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Kerri Conner Matchett and Anita Conner

In 1988, having just earned her accounting degree from Howard University, Kerri Conner Matchett was looking forward to joining Anita T. Conner & Associates, the accounting and financial services business her mother founded. Matchett was excited to work alongside her CPA mom in the family’s Elkins Park (now Jenkintown) offices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office

Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

