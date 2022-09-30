Read full article on original website
Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mecca. It happened on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol at approximately 11 p.m. a blue 2021 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on Grant Street north of Avenue 65. The Ford truck left the roadway, collided with a rock on the right shoulder then The post Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal
At 3:09 p.m., deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a shooting in the 63900 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. Authorities tell New Channel 3 that a vehicle drove by the location and a passenger within the vehicle shot at a victim but did not strike him. The suspect's vehicle fled the location. The The post Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
azdot.gov
Defense Department grant to fund US 95 improvements near Yuma
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its...
sandiegocountynews.com
Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle fentanyl at the Interstate 8 checkpoint east of Yuma. The post Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint appeared first on KYMA.
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
ABC 15 News
Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
A teacher believed to be intoxicated in the classroom is arrested
Sheriff's deputies arrested a teacher believed to be intoxicated in the classroom. On Sept. 30, 2022, just before 3 p.m. deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a location off of Center Street in Thermal, regarding reports of an intoxicated teacher at a local school campus. A student inside a classroom called their parent to The post A teacher believed to be intoxicated in the classroom is arrested appeared first on KESQ.
calexicochronicle.com
Minor Arrested for Threat of Violence at Southwest High
EL CENTRO — An unidentified juvenile was arrested by El Centro police for allegedly posting on social media a threat of violence at Southwest High School the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29. The alleged threat was made at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, shared by students and subsequently reported to...
calexicochronicle.com
Video Shows Second Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Calexico Transient
CALEXICO — Police are on the lookout for a second suspect caught on video fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old transient in Calexico on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Calexico police. The transient male, identified as Martin...
calexicochronicle.com
Winterhaven Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured
WINTERHAVEN — A 22-year-old Yuma man is being held in Imperial County jail on murder, attempted murder and several other related counts in the shootings of two men in Winterhaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Galindo Sr., 41, of Winterhaven died from...
Possible school threat in Yuma County
The Yuma Police Department said they received information on Sept. 29 around 7 p.m. of a possible threat of violence that will happen at a school on Sept. 30. The post Possible school threat in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail
The 21-year-old Yuma man accused of shooting and killing a man in Winterhaven will be released from the Imperial County Jail today according to the District Attorney's office. The post Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail appeared first on KYMA.
Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border
September 30th is the last day of what has been a very busy year at the border in the Yuma Sector. The post Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms and potential clear days as we head into the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sufficient moisture has lingered across the region warranting continued slight chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms the next several days. The main activity should be focused over terrain features with localized gusty winds and localized blowing dust the primary impacts at lower elevations. Temperatures will remain near to above average with desert communities afternoon highs reaching the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.
WACOG is assisting struggling homeowners who have been affected by COVID-19
You could qualify for up to $25,000 If you're struggling to pay your mortgage. If you're behind on your mortgage due to COVID, the Homeowner Assistance Fund Program (HAF) can help you get back on track. The post WACOG is assisting struggling homeowners who have been affected by COVID-19 appeared first on KYMA.
69-year-old man missing in Yuma
The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.
CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler temps as potential rain makes its way to the area
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Slight chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will persist periodically through the weekend as marginally supportive moisture lingers across the region. Storms will favor terrain features and most communities will not experience rainfall. however gusty winds and localized blowing dust will be more common. Above average temperatures will cool somewhat closer to the seasonal normal over the weekend.
