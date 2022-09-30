ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mecca. It happened on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol at approximately 11 p.m. a blue 2021 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on Grant Street north of Avenue 65. The Ford truck left the roadway, collided with a rock on the right shoulder then The post Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal

At 3:09 p.m., deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a shooting in the 63900 block of Landon Lane in Thermal.  Authorities tell New Channel 3 that a vehicle drove by the location and a passenger within the vehicle shot at a victim but did not strike him.  The suspect's vehicle fled the location.  The The post Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
azdot.gov

Defense Department grant to fund US 95 improvements near Yuma

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its...
YUMA, AZ
sandiegocountynews.com

Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region

Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
IMPERIAL, CA
ABC 15 News

Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

A teacher believed to be intoxicated in the classroom is arrested

Sheriff's deputies arrested a teacher believed to be intoxicated in the classroom. On Sept. 30, 2022, just before 3 p.m. deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a location off of Center Street in Thermal, regarding reports of an intoxicated teacher at a local school campus. A student inside a classroom called their parent to The post A teacher believed to be intoxicated in the classroom is arrested appeared first on KESQ.
calexicochronicle.com

Minor Arrested for Threat of Violence at Southwest High

EL CENTRO — An unidentified juvenile was arrested by El Centro police for allegedly posting on social media a threat of violence at Southwest High School the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29. The alleged threat was made at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, shared by students and subsequently reported to...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Video Shows Second Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Calexico Transient

CALEXICO — Police are on the lookout for a second suspect caught on video fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old transient in Calexico on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Calexico police. The transient male, identified as Martin...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Winterhaven Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

WINTERHAVEN — A 22-year-old Yuma man is being held in Imperial County jail on murder, attempted murder and several other related counts in the shootings of two men in Winterhaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Galindo Sr., 41, of Winterhaven died from...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms and potential clear days as we head into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sufficient moisture has lingered across the region warranting continued slight chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms the next several days. The main activity should be focused over terrain features with localized gusty winds and localized blowing dust the primary impacts at lower elevations. Temperatures will remain near to above average with desert communities afternoon highs reaching the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

69-year-old man missing in Yuma

The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.

CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler temps as potential rain makes its way to the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Slight chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will persist periodically through the weekend as marginally supportive moisture lingers across the region. Storms will favor terrain features and most communities will not experience rainfall. however gusty winds and localized blowing dust will be more common. Above average temperatures will cool somewhat closer to the seasonal normal over the weekend.
YUMA, AZ

