Chicago, IL

southportcorridorchicago.com

Francesca’s Southport Corridor has closed

Francesca’s has closed its Southport Corridor location in Chicago as of September 20, 2022. The young women’s fashion retailer had closed over 250 stores over the past two years. Francesca’s tried to raise funds to help cover their $33 million in debt, but ultimately they had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

OTL #833: The Italian beef sandwich defines Chicago, City Council semi-independence, Jonny Untch rocks Chicagoland & beyond

Mike Stephen discusses the story of the Italian beef sandwich (and how it’s hard to get a good one outside of Chicagoland) with Los Angeles Times food columnist and Oak Park native Lucas Kwan Peterson, chats about the semi-independence of the Chicago City Council with Geoffrey Cubbage of the Better Government Association, and talks to Jonny Untch about being a local musician and educator.
CHICAGO, IL
QSR magazine

Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
MELROSE PARK, IL
Chicago Reporter

Volunteers needed to help migrants arriving from Texas

If you live in Chicago, you probably know by now that Texas governor Greg Abbott has been sending asylum seeking migrants to Chicago by the busloads since August. Under Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance,” the city does not ask questions about immigration status, disclose information to authorities or deny city services based on immigration status. Additionally, the City of Chicago has established a website seeking donations and volunteer support of new arrivals from Texas. The website is:
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook Co. gives small business hurt by the pandemic grant money, up to $10,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of small businesses are about to get a big boost.On Thursday, Cook County launched the Source Grow Grant Program. About $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will be available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.The program gives qualified business owners grants worth up to $10,000. It will also provide one-on-one business counseling. Applications open October 3rd.
COOK COUNTY, IL
chainstoreage.com

Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point

The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
LOMBARD, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Housing, retail, and dining are coming to the site of the old Carson’s at Yorktown Mall

Developers Pacific Retail Capital Partners and Synergy Construction plan to redevelop the site of the former Carson’s anchor store at Yorktown Center in Lombard. Multi family buildings, dining and retail space will be added to the 12-acre property, with construction beginning in the Spring and wrapping up in 2025. Carson Pirie Scott had been the anchor store of Yorktown Center when it opened in 1968, but the store closed in 2018.
LOMBARD, IL
959theriver.com

IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website

The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Flights to Florida limited in wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO - Flights to Florida from Chicago were limited Friday. Many of the Florida airports are operating for emergency workers or humanitarian purposes only. Travelers at O’Hare Airport on Friday are hoping to get to Florida to check on property and on neighbors. Relief workers have been able to...
FLORIDA STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cook County Board unanimously repeals county wheel tax

Cook County commissioners last week unanimously voted to eliminate the so-called wheel tax for residents in unincorporated areas. The vote on September 22 will permanently end the county’s vehicle registration fines and fees. “Anytime we have an opportunity to cut or eliminate taxes it’s always the right thing to...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

River North Residents Association launches survey in hopes of fighting crime, improving safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- River North residents have had it with spiking crime in Chicago and the fear and deterioration that has come with it – so they spent months researching solutions. Now, a downtown neighborhood association wants your input as they present them to every leader of the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked the rise in crime downtown and on public transit for months. she has more on their proposal and how you can get involved. As Molina reported Thursday, the concerned River North neighbors heard from more than 400 people on their first day...
CHICAGO, IL
ciceroindependiente.com

Town Board Spends More Than 30 Thousand On Mexican Independence Day Celebrations and Discusses Town Property Around Local Walmart

The Town of Cicero Board and President Larry Dominick met on August 23, 2022 to discuss several proposed ordinances. The ordinances and resolutions approved featured the hiring of artists for the Mexican Independence Day Festival, an application for $1.5 Million of grant funding for alley repavement and various promotions for the Cicero Fire Department.
CICERO, IL

