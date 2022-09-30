Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
southportcorridorchicago.com
Francesca’s Southport Corridor has closed
Francesca’s has closed its Southport Corridor location in Chicago as of September 20, 2022. The young women’s fashion retailer had closed over 250 stores over the past two years. Francesca’s tried to raise funds to help cover their $33 million in debt, but ultimately they had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
wgnradio.com
OTL #833: The Italian beef sandwich defines Chicago, City Council semi-independence, Jonny Untch rocks Chicagoland & beyond
Mike Stephen discusses the story of the Italian beef sandwich (and how it’s hard to get a good one outside of Chicagoland) with Los Angeles Times food columnist and Oak Park native Lucas Kwan Peterson, chats about the semi-independence of the Chicago City Council with Geoffrey Cubbage of the Better Government Association, and talks to Jonny Untch about being a local musician and educator.
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
Volunteers needed to help migrants arriving from Texas
If you live in Chicago, you probably know by now that Texas governor Greg Abbott has been sending asylum seeking migrants to Chicago by the busloads since August. Under Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance,” the city does not ask questions about immigration status, disclose information to authorities or deny city services based on immigration status. Additionally, the City of Chicago has established a website seeking donations and volunteer support of new arrivals from Texas. The website is:
Cook Co. gives small business hurt by the pandemic grant money, up to $10,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of small businesses are about to get a big boost.On Thursday, Cook County launched the Source Grow Grant Program. About $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will be available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.The program gives qualified business owners grants worth up to $10,000. It will also provide one-on-one business counseling. Applications open October 3rd.
chainstoreage.com
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Housing, retail, and dining are coming to the site of the old Carson’s at Yorktown Mall
Developers Pacific Retail Capital Partners and Synergy Construction plan to redevelop the site of the former Carson’s anchor store at Yorktown Center in Lombard. Multi family buildings, dining and retail space will be added to the 12-acre property, with construction beginning in the Spring and wrapping up in 2025. Carson Pirie Scott had been the anchor store of Yorktown Center when it opened in 1968, but the store closed in 2018.
exoticspotter.com
Nissan Skyline | Spotted in Chicago, Illinois
Wow is that a real Z-Tune or just a body kit? Either way, amazing to see something like this in Chicago! L/F.
959theriver.com
IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website
The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
Utility bills are increasing, causing inflation frustration | How you can get some relief
Do you qualify for utility assistance? One organization is looking to help.
fox32chicago.com
Flights to Florida limited in wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO - Flights to Florida from Chicago were limited Friday. Many of the Florida airports are operating for emergency workers or humanitarian purposes only. Travelers at O’Hare Airport on Friday are hoping to get to Florida to check on property and on neighbors. Relief workers have been able to...
nypressnews.com
Lightfoot reverses course under fire for scrapping fire lieutenant’s list to avoid promoting City Council adversary
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration did an abrupt about-face on Friday, under fire for scrapping a Chicago Fire Department promotion list and running up overtime to get even with a controversial City Council member who was second in line to be promoted. Human Resources Commissioner Chris Owen signed an order...
Drag racing continues at Big Marsh Park despite City of Chicago crackdown, BGA investigation says
Despite attempts to crackdown, drag racing continues to be an issue at Big Marsh Park on the city's South Side.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cook County Board unanimously repeals county wheel tax
Cook County commissioners last week unanimously voted to eliminate the so-called wheel tax for residents in unincorporated areas. The vote on September 22 will permanently end the county’s vehicle registration fines and fees. “Anytime we have an opportunity to cut or eliminate taxes it’s always the right thing to...
River North Residents Association launches survey in hopes of fighting crime, improving safety
CHICAGO (CBS) -- River North residents have had it with spiking crime in Chicago and the fear and deterioration that has come with it – so they spent months researching solutions. Now, a downtown neighborhood association wants your input as they present them to every leader of the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked the rise in crime downtown and on public transit for months. she has more on their proposal and how you can get involved. As Molina reported Thursday, the concerned River North neighbors heard from more than 400 people on their first day...
napervillelocal.com
Chicago Suburb Makes Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places To Live List
For the second year in a row, Naperville has earned a spot on Money magazine’s roundup of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The city came in at number 16 in the magazine’s 2022 rankings and was just one of two places in Illinois to make the list.
Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters
As many Americans are starting to get inoculated with the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, aimed to combat both the novel strain and the omicron variant, many are wondering if side effects may be different at all. Chicago's top doctor discussed the boosters during a Facebook Live chat Tuesday, and offered...
ciceroindependiente.com
Town Board Spends More Than 30 Thousand On Mexican Independence Day Celebrations and Discusses Town Property Around Local Walmart
The Town of Cicero Board and President Larry Dominick met on August 23, 2022 to discuss several proposed ordinances. The ordinances and resolutions approved featured the hiring of artists for the Mexican Independence Day Festival, an application for $1.5 Million of grant funding for alley repavement and various promotions for the Cicero Fire Department.
Eater
A Famed Korean Barbecue Gets Temporarily Shut Down for Fire and Ventilation Issues
San Soo Gab San, a cherished Korean barbecue known for its charcoal grill tables, was shut down last week by the city for fire safety and ventilation violations. The Lincoln Square restaurant will remain closed until ownership fixes the issues, according to a city spokesperson. City officials affixed a large...
Do New COVID Boosters Come With More Side Effects? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
As health officials encourage those eligible to get the recently-updated COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the winter months, some may be wondering more about the shots, including whether side effects are similar to those experienced with previous boosters. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, explained...
