A bombshell report from The Daily Beast threatens to completely upturn the Georgia Senate race.Herschel Walker, the far-right Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, is now scrambling to respond to a report claiming that he paid for an abortion for a woman he dated in 2009.According to the Beast, the unnamed woman backed up her claim with "a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a ‘get well’ card from [Mr] Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from [Mr] Walker."If true, the claim would be especially damning for an anti-abortion absolutist like Mr...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO