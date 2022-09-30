Read full article on original website
Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’
Don Lemon was perplexed by a GOP strategist’s assertion Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is anti-abortion, despite The Daily Beast revealing that Walker paid for the mother of one of his children to have one in 2009.Lemon asked Alice Stewart, a former campaign operative for several Republicans including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, whether she can still support the football player-turned-candidate.Walker “has a lot of explaining to do,” Stewart replied. Yet she maintained that as a Republican, her policy preferences are more aligned with Walker’s than those of Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.“Look,...
