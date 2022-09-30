Read full article on original website
Related
oregontoday.net
Upland game bird hunters: return wings, tails for research, Oct. 3
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Successful Western Oregon forest grouse and mountain quail hunters are asked to donate a wing and tail of harvested birds for biological research. Deposit wings and tails in bright blue collection barrels at major road junctions or highways in hunting areas, some ODFW offices, and popular rural markets. Barrels have paper bags to place one entire wing and whole tail (remove small rump feathers) and mark harvest date, county taken, and general location. Use one paper bag per wing/tail. Each year, biologists hold a “wing bee” to examine each wing and tail and note species, hatch date, age, and sex. This information provides ratios of the populations and monitors the population health of Oregon’s forest grouse and mountain quail. See an online map of barrel locations, or contact the ODFW office closest to your hunt. Refer to the Game Bird Regulations for specific grouse and quail identification tips. It is illegal to shoot spruce grouse in Oregon. Seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023.
oregontoday.net
OPRD Accepting Public Comments on Proposed changes to Local Government Grant Rules, Oct. 3
OPRD release – SALEM, Oregon – Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is accepting public comments on proposed changes to Oregon administrative rules for its Local Government Grant Program. The deadline for comments is 5 p.m. Nov. 3 for proposed changes to rules on grants to local jurisdictions for acquiring or developing outdoor recreation facilities. The proposed changes include increasing grant award amounts, updating definitions and updating administrative processes. A copy of the proposed amendments is available on the OPRD Rules web page. A virtual public hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 for anyone who would like to provide comment or learn more about the proposed rule change. Registration is required to participate at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NcskSJx0TOWxc8faPgiYbQ. Comments may also be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 3 via: Online: oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx Mail: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn.: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301; Public Hearing: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NcskSJx0TOWxc8faPgiYbQ Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present a final amended rule for consideration by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission at a business meeting. The Local Government Grant Program, created after the passage of Measure 76, has awarded over $90 million in grant funding to local governments in Oregon for parks, trails and other outdoor recreation facilities since the program began in 1999. More information is on the local government grant program website. Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Katie Gauthier, at least three days in advance of a meeting, by calling (503) 510-9678.
Comments / 0