KTVZ
Pet Pals: Sprinkle is the latest cuteness in the studio
We've had a run of exceptionally cute kitties on Pet Pals recently! And here's another who paid us a visit before returning to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, where you can pay her a visit - and maybe bring her home!
msn.com
The Animal Foundation in desperate need of pet fosters
The Animal Foundations says they are in desperate need of the community to help foster pets. The shelter posted on social media on Monday saying,. The number of pets in shelters across the country has increased dramatically this summer creating an extreme crisis in the animal welfare community. In September alone, our staff has felt the pressure that comes with taking in over 2,000 animals that have arrived at our doorstep, all needing shelter and care. 150 of those animals have come in over the last two days.
pawesome.net
These Dogs Can’t Wait To Board The Doggy School Bus In The Mornings
We all love to give our fur children the best things in life. What’s better for your dog than a fun place where they can run around with their friends all day while you work? A doggy daycare is often the best solution for working pet parents, and the doggy daycare in this video looks incredible!
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
Cops Search for Dog Mom as Litter of 7 Puppies Abandoned, Woman Charged
A woman has been arrested after a litter of seven puppies were abandoned outside, with the search continuing for their mother, police said. Greenville Police Department, in North Carolina, released a CCTV image after "Good Samaritans" saw the animals being dumped and called it in. A Facebook post, shared Friday,...
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week
Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
topdogtips.com
Yorkie Pom Dog Breed Profile
The Yorkie Pom dog breed is a feisty pup who is desperate for attention and affection. Learn more about living with this designer breed!. The lovable Yorkie Pom is a crossbreed from mixing the Yorkshire Terrier with a Pomeranian. It goes by the names Yoranian, Yorkie Pom Terrier, and Porkie.
dogsbestlife.com
7 most popular mid-size dog breeds
Some people prefer small dogs, while others prefer big dogs. But like Goldilocks, sometimes you’ll find your best fit in the middle. Mid-size dog breeds are as energetic as small dogs and just as loving as big dogs. Medium-size dogs typically weigh 30 to 70 pounds. They vary in...
katzenworld.co.uk
Cats ‘Feline’ the Love at RSPCA Centre are now Looking for a Purrfect Home Together
It was love at first sight for Lord and Lady Sugar!. The RSPCA has issued a special rehoming appeal to find a purrfect home for two cats who fell in love at an RSPCA centre. Both cats were very timid when they each came into the RSPCA Newbrook Farm Animal Centre in Birmingham separately and would shy away from people but, once they met each other, their love blossomed and so did their confidence.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
