Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Faculty Spotlight by Student Council
Our student council members, Brexton Larsen and Wyatt Kantor, got to choose a member of our faculty to interview this week. They chose to interview one of our amazing second grade teachers, Mrs Lisonbee. Here is what they learned about her:. Name- Mrs Lisonbee. Position- 2nd grade teacher. Favorite thing...
nebo.edu
Friday Spirit Day with Mrs. Haskell's Class
Friday Spirit Day was a success on Friday! We loved seeing so many of our Wilson students in green. Pictured: Mrs. Haskell's Second Grade Class.
nebo.edu
Don Hour - 10/3/2022
Today we are having our first Don Hour of the school year. 5th period will end at 1:05, then Don Hour will run from 1:10-3:30 (2 hours and 20 minutes). This time will be used for student makeup and additional instruction time! We are giving double detention credit for students who attend. We hope all of our students take advantage of this opportunity!
Comments / 0