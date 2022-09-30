Read full article on original website
Wyoming Sheriff’s Dept. To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off cars on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's according to a post on the agency's website. The post says the cars up for bid include the following:. 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier (starting bid of $108) - 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan LE (starting bid of...
Two headless bull elk carcasses found in East Canyon
The Department of Wildlife Resources said it’s investigating a couple of bull elk carcasses recently discovered by a Summit County resident. KPCW received graphic photos of two beheaded elk, suggesting a possible poaching incident. The carcasses were left to waste in the East Canyon area behind the Jeremy Ranch golf course. It’s illegal to kill wild game out of season and to leave the meat behind.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 30
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10129, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
Uinta County Herald
Hall of Fame welcomes six individuals, champion football team
The annual Evanston Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place last Friday, Sept. 23, at the Roundhouse. Inductees included the town’s last state championship football team, four other athletes, a physicist and the late Dennis Ottley, all of whom had humble beginnings at Evanston High School. The ceremony began...
wyo4news.com
A Rock Springs man died in an all-but-forgotten overseas conflict
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A Rock Springs soldier was among the Americans killed in Russia in a little-known chapter in U.S. military history. World War I began in August of 1914, with the Triple Entente of Britain, France, and Russia on one side, and the Central Powers of German and Austria-Hungary on the other. 3½ bloody years later, on April 6, 1917, the United States entered the war on the side of the Entente. By that time, Russia was in chaos. First, the Romanov dynasty that had ruled Russia for 300 years came crashing down, and only nine months later, the Provisional Government that replaced it was itself overthrown by the November (Communist) Revolution. The new regime, led by Vladimir Lenin, made peace with the Central Powers and took Russia out of the war.
