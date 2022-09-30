CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College football secured its first ACC win of the season with a 34-33 victory over Louisville on Saturday afternoon in Alumni Stadium. Phil Jurkovec finished the game 18-of-21 for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He completed five passes to Zay Flowers, who finished with 151 yards and two TD's, both coming on plays of over 50 yards. Running back Alex Broome added 83 rushing yards on nine attempts, punctuated by a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

