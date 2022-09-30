ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

jocoreport.com

Operation Green Light For Veterans

JOHNSTON COUNTY – In preparation for the upcoming Veterans Day, Johnston County Commissioners have adopted a Resolution in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans, from October 1 through Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. Operation Green Light is a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

New Riverwood Middle Principal Comes Home To Johnston County

Monica Sawyer moved to Smithfield when she was 10 years old. As an only child growing up in rural eastern North Carolina, she promised herself that as soon as she graduated from Smithfield-Selma High she would move away and never return. Four years ago, she happily ate those words and...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dies while operating generator in Johnston County

Ian has claimed the life of at least one person in North Carolina. In Johnston County, a man died Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator in a garage, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Jeff Caldwell said. The man's wife discovered him at 7 a.m....
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Smithfield, NC
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
WRAL

State investigating 2,000-gallon oil spill near Clayton High School

CLAYTON, N.C. — Strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian are being blamed for a kerosene oil spill in Johnston County. The National Response Center said 2000 gallons of the fuel poured into a creek near Main Street behind Clayton High School. Rain from Hurricane Ian caused the...
CLAYTON, NC
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Veterans Day#Greenlight#Operation Green Light#Commissioners Association#Board
cbs17

Wake County residents to vote on 3 bonds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh and Wake County residents will be able to vote for three bond referendums in November that would impact the city’s parks, Wake County schools as well as Wake Tech Community College. Each bond on the ballot would be a several million-dollar investment. Wednesday night, the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Town of Smithfield Drone Fly-In

SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield will hold a Drone Fly-in Event at Gertrude Johnson Park, located at 1222 W. Market Street, on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event, sponsored by Nine-Ten Drones, Aloft, Zipline, Duke Energy and Blue Mountain Drones, will give attendees...
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Johnston County crash: NCSHP

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another person is injured after a vehicle crash in Johnston County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 25-year-old male was driving on Raleigh Road in Benson when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Dozens of out-of-state crews in Raleigh to help with storm outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting our region, thousands of people have already lost power at some point on Friday. Duke Energy welcomed help from dozens of out-of-state crews. “We’ve been preparing for Ian long before it even hit Florida,” Jeff Brooks,...
RALEIGH, NC

