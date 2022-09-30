Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Operation Green Light For Veterans
JOHNSTON COUNTY – In preparation for the upcoming Veterans Day, Johnston County Commissioners have adopted a Resolution in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans, from October 1 through Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. Operation Green Light is a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of...
jocoreport.com
New Riverwood Middle Principal Comes Home To Johnston County
Monica Sawyer moved to Smithfield when she was 10 years old. As an only child growing up in rural eastern North Carolina, she promised herself that as soon as she graduated from Smithfield-Selma High she would move away and never return. Four years ago, she happily ate those words and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dies while operating generator in Johnston County
Ian has claimed the life of at least one person in North Carolina. In Johnston County, a man died Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator in a garage, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Jeff Caldwell said. The man's wife discovered him at 7 a.m....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Former North Carolina town official pleads guilty to embezzlement, identity theft
Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, the former finance director and accounting technician for the Town of Spring Lake, pleaded guilty September 21, 2022 to embezzling over $500,000 from the Town of Spring Lake between 2016 and 2021, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
WECT
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
Ian NC: Shelters, safe places open for unhoused individuals in Raleigh
Oak City Cares is providing its regular services throughout the storm, the agency said.
WRAL
State investigating 2,000-gallon oil spill near Clayton High School
CLAYTON, N.C. — Strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian are being blamed for a kerosene oil spill in Johnston County. The National Response Center said 2000 gallons of the fuel poured into a creek near Main Street behind Clayton High School. Rain from Hurricane Ian caused the...
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
cbs17
Fayetteville city councilmember creates solution for homeless military veterans
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville city councilmember is investing her own money into a solution for the growing homelessness among military veterans. District 1 Councilwoman Kathy Jensen and her brother turned their old motel into apartments for homeless military veterans. Yadkin Villas, located just a one-third of a...
Ian claimed four lives in NC, Cooper says. Thousands still without power in Triangle, NC
Two traffic fatalities are being blamed on Tropical Storm Ian, as is a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. One person drowned.
cbs17
CAUGHT: Fugitive arrested in Edgecombe County after 8 years on the run
FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fugitive was arrested in Edgecombe County on Friday after nearly eight years on the run, according to the Sheriff’s Office. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Brandon Lee Garris was wanted for breaking and entering, trespassing, violation of court order and probation violation.
The gruesome King killings
Warning: If you are easily disturbed, do not read this local history article. History is not always pretty, and sometimes it is brutal.
cbs17
Wake County residents to vote on 3 bonds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh and Wake County residents will be able to vote for three bond referendums in November that would impact the city’s parks, Wake County schools as well as Wake Tech Community College. Each bond on the ballot would be a several million-dollar investment. Wednesday night, the...
cbs17
NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
Woman killed in Johnston County car crash during Tropical Storm Ian
A driver was killed when she veered off the road Friday afternoon.
jocoreport.com
Town of Smithfield Drone Fly-In
SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield will hold a Drone Fly-in Event at Gertrude Johnson Park, located at 1222 W. Market Street, on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event, sponsored by Nine-Ten Drones, Aloft, Zipline, Duke Energy and Blue Mountain Drones, will give attendees...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Johnston County crash: NCSHP
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another person is injured after a vehicle crash in Johnston County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 25-year-old male was driving on Raleigh Road in Benson when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into...
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Johnston County the week of Sep. 18?
A house in Clayton that sold for $650,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the past week. In total, 84 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $325,185, $168 per square foot.
cbs17
Dozens of out-of-state crews in Raleigh to help with storm outages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting our region, thousands of people have already lost power at some point on Friday. Duke Energy welcomed help from dozens of out-of-state crews. “We’ve been preparing for Ian long before it even hit Florida,” Jeff Brooks,...
