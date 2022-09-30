Read full article on original website
Ukraine capital preparing evacuation centers for possible nuclear strike
Ukraine is readying evacuation centers in its capital city of Kyiv in preparation for a potential nuclear attack following warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would take every necessary action to claim victory. Putin recently threatened that Russia would not hesitate to deploy nuclear weapons against what...
Iranian students clash with police as deadly regime crackdown nears 20th day
Iran's deadly crackdown on human rights is nearing its 20th day as students across the country resist the regime's enforcers. Protesters chant for the death of Iran's dictator.
COVID Hotspots In The U.S. Are Still A Thing. These Are The Counties With The Highest Averages
As of September 29, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 25 counties with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases within the prior week.
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27% of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts. The court’s conservatives, in a 5-4 vote in February, blocked a lower court ruling that would have required a second Black majority district in time for the 2022 midterm elections. A similar ruling to create an additional Black majority district in Louisiana also was put on hold.
