Black Friday QLED TV deals 2022 - how to get ready for the upcoming sales

The weather's turning and autumn is well and truly here, but that means we've not got long until this year's Black Friday QLED TV deals begin and really mix things up in the TV market.

However, such is the breadth of the QLED TV market now, it can be hard to know what you should look out for, which retailers offer the best discounts, and when should you strike. We're big fans of QLED TVs, and have also been at the deals game longer than we care to remember now, so are well-placed to give you some advice on all those things.

As a result, we've built up an extensive arsenal of hints and tips to get you the top Black Friday QLED TV deals. Hoping to find the best QLED TV for a lot less than normal? Don't worry, we've got you. Whether it's info on brands with the most tempting savings or predictions on when the sales event of the year will kick off, you'll find it here.

But before we get to all that, why bother with QLED? In short, it's a superior technology to LED that's patented by Samsung and allows for deeper blacks, better contrast, and an improved overall picture. Unlike OLED, there's no screen burn. Some QLED screens are arguably the best gaming TVs gaming as a result, so you know you're onto a winner by prioritizing these panels in the Black Friday deals of 2022. If you've been looking for a top gaming panel then QLED TVs will serve you very well indeed - they are fast becoming an established staple of the wider Black Friday gaming deals such is their quality and value offering.

Before we dig right in, here are some of the latest QLED TV prices wherever you are right now.

Black Friday QLED TV deals - FAQs

When will Black Friday QLED TV deals start?

The sales event of the year always occurs on the last Friday of November, and that means we can expect the 2022 discounts to roll in on November 25 . That's when you'll find the biggest and best savings.

However, that isn't to say you should sit back and wait until then. Retailers usually start their reductions long before then, so we'd keep an eye out from mid-November onwards. In much the same way, Black Friday QLED TV deals continue long after Black Friday itself is done. Basically, you can expect price cuts into early December.

Where to find the best Black Friday QLED TV deals

We'll be sorting through all the Black Friday QLED TV deals on the day to bring you the very best offers right here. Bookmark this page and stay tuned, if you're after handpicked offers that won't waste your time.

However, if you are going it alone in November, we'd recommend starting your search with the retailers below.

USA

Amazon: regular discounts across a massive range of brands

Best Buy: best for TCL and bundles on Samsung displays

B&H Photo: often discounts older renewed models as well

Crutchfield: frequent savings on a wide range of Samsung models

Newegg: wide range of new and old models available

Samsung: direct discounts on the latest and greatest Samsung TVs

Walmart: regular savings on TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

UK

Amazon: some of the best prices on Hisense, TCL and Samsung

Appliances Direct: regularly offers lowest prices around on big brands

Argos: bundle deals often include soundbars and brackets

Currys: excellent prices with regular promo codes and freebies

John Lewis: regular discounts and excellent warranties

PRC Direct: sometimes has the best discounts around during sales

Samsung: often holds its own sales with great prices

Very: often price matches during big sales with plenty of stock

Is it worth buying a QLED TV on Black Friday?

Black Friday is well known for its TV deals; they're some of the most popular offers in November and many put off picking up a new display throughout the year in preparation for Holiday discounts.

That's because we tend to see some of the lowest prices of the year during this weekend, as brands plan to release the next iteration in the following months. Retailers are looking to clear this stock before the next annual refresh hits in 2023, so this year's models (and a few of last year's) will be seeing some excellent prices come November.

Black Friday QLED TV deals, then, are definitely worth a look if you're hoping to upgrade beyond standard 4K but don't want to spend four figures on a premium OLED model.

Black Friday QLED TV deals - what to expect

There are a few displays that we're going to be looking particularly closely at during 2022's Black Friday QLED TV deals. From new releases that are already seeing early discounts to older models that are primed for some hefty reductions, it's likely we'll see a healthy range of prices on the shelves come November.

The Samsung Q70T, one of our top QLED models, dropped down to $797 for a 55-inch display in previous sales. You'll usually find the premium panel available for $899 in discount events, getting you $100 off the $999 MSRP, so hopefully it'll fall even lower this time. Considering this will have spent a good chunk of time on the market by 2022's Black Friday QLED TV deals, we're expecting a large discount.

If you're after something a little pricier, the Samsung QN95 / QN90A took part in a few major sales last year, and is sure to appear as a Black Friday Samsung TV deal . Both the 50-inch and 55-inch models hit new record low prices in a previous Prime Day sale, with the former down to $1,297 (was $1,499), and the latter sitting at $1,497.99 in June (was $1,799). These were particularly strong prices, though everyday sales have dropped these displays back down to $1,397 / $1,599 respectively since then. We're expecting a return to these record low prices in Black Friday QLED TV deals 2022, though an additional $100 off wouldn't be too surprising either.

Black Friday QLED TV deals can get pretty competitive, with some of the best prices often disappearing after just a couple of hours

Both of these top models are little expensive, so if you're looking at the more affordable ranges from Hisense and TLC, it's worth noting that there will still likely be some excellent offers further down the price scale as well.

That's because TV deals in general make up a massive part of Black Friday's offerings. Every year we see some of the biggest discounts of the weekend on some of the best gaming TV brands, with many waiting months to upgrade their TV with a hefty discount. That means Black Friday QLED TV deals can get pretty competitive, with some of the best prices often disappearing after just a couple of hours. Sure, we do often see these flash deals replaced with only slightly smaller discounts, but it still pays to get in there early.

Should you wait for the Black Friday QLED TV deals?

As I write this, we are on November 4th. A mere three weeks away from the very day of the Black Friday QLED TV deals. As a result, we strongly recommend not pulling the trigger until that day and holding out for some absolutely belting prices. The day itself, or at least that whole weekend that runs into Cyber Monday, sees the biggest price drops and the deepest discounts on QLED TV deals, so if you can wait and are also interested in getting the absolute lowest price then do so.

However, this advice might alter if you can find a Black Friday guaranteed price. This would then see you refunded the difference if a TV dropped lower between when you purchased it and after or on the sales. This is certainly something to consider if you want to beat the rush, avoid any stock troubles, and just get your new QLED TV into your life quicker.

Last year's best Black Friday QLED TV deals in the US

Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED TV | $2699.99 $1697.99 at Amazon

Save $1,000 - That's not a typo. You could save $1,000 on this mammoth 75-inch set that makes you see your favorite movies and games in a whole new light thanks to its 4K Quantum Processor. Cheaper, smaller models were also available if space was at a premium.



Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED QN55 | $798 $697.99 at Walmart

Save $100 - That was a hundred bucks off this 4K Samsung QLED with dual LED backlighting which adjusts in real-time to enhance your image, so stood out as a highlight in 2021.

Samsung 55-inch Q60 QLED TV | $849.99 $697.99 at Walmart

Save $150 - Samsung QLED TVs are some of the best in the business, and you were able to get an excellent price on one of the more affordable models last year. It didn't provide the crystal quality of premium versions, but you were certainly picking up excellent value for money.



Samsung QN900A 8K TV (65-inch) | $5,000 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,700 - You're not seeing things. That was $1,700 off, direct from Samsung. The 8K TV might still have held a hefty price tag, but it was a worthy investment for those who wanted to get well ahead of the game on Black Friday.



Insignia 55-inch F50 QLED TV | $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - You wouldn't be getting the quality of some of the more expensive models on offer, but if you were looking for the lowest price possible, the value on offer in this Insignia model was difficult to beat.



Last year's best Black Friday QLED TV deals in the UK

And these were some of the best Black Friday QLED TV deals in the UK last year, and how we described them at the time.

Samsung 49-inch QLED Q80T 4K TV| £899 £799 at Amazon

Save £100 - This price had never been lower, even in the lead-up to Black Friday which made this 49-inch model a great choice for those looking to fill out their bedroom or gaming room with a TV that can handle all the power that the PS5 and Xbox Series X can throw at it.



Samsung NeoQLED QN700A | 55-inch | + FREE Z Flip3 phone | £2,499 £1,999 at Samsung

Save £500 - The fact that you got a phone worth hundreds and hundreds of pounds thrown in here made this a pretty attractive deal and effectively brought the price of the TV way down and into 4K territory.



Samsung 50” QN94A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV | +FREE HW-S61A Soundbar | £1,299 £1,049 at Samsung

Save £250 - If you were looking to go big in your home, then this towering Samsung TV had you covered last year, saving you money off the price and having a soundbar bundled in.



Samsung QLED Q65A 4K TV | 55-inch | £849 £649 at Amazon

Save £200 - Brilliant QLEDs for less than £700 make for great deals, and that's what happened with this deal last year. While not the lofty NeoQLED TVs the 2021 range of 'normal' QLED TVs were, and still are, exceptional for quality and value for money.



Hisense 65-inch QLED TV | £999 £669 at Amazon

Save £330 - Hisense's own QLED range is great for those who are after an excellent quality, no-frills, and fancy features PS5 TV and this deal on the A7G last year epitomised the value that the brand can offer.



