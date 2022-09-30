ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Foot Locker's LEED Initiative Invests In Black Entrepreneurs

Foot Locker, Inc. is dedicated to supporting Black Entrepreneurs through its Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) Initiative that boasts a $200 million commitment to the Black community. To date, the company has pumped nearly $54 million into partnerships geared towards economic and educational opportunities in the Black community. This...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work

Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
BETHESDA, MD
The Associated Press

SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Shine My Crown

Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color

A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North East#Business Industry#Linus Business#Charity
Axios

Manufacturing renaissance signaled for micropolitans

Micropolitans with outdoor recreation and some form of manufacturing fared better economically than others through the pandemic. Driving the news: Bentonville's Heartland Forward on Thursday released its biennial study — "Most Dynamic Micropolitans" — ranking 536 U.S. cities with a population of at least 10,000 but less than 50,000.
INDUSTRY
thecentersquare.com

Coons introduces bill that would aid small businesses in hiring

(The Center Square) – New legislation was introduced this week that would benefit Delaware’s small business sector. The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE, would assist small businesses in hiring new employees and would support those who want to open a small business.
DELAWARE STATE
iheart.com

Moving ahead with the Cattle Contracts Library pilot project

The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service published a Notice to Trade related to the Cattle Contracts Library Pilot Program. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says the Library is designed to be a tool for cattle producers, making information available that may allow them to capture unrealized value for their livestock.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy