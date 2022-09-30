Impact of the Lorentz force on electron track structure and early DNA damage yields in magnetic resonance-guided radiotherapy

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Extracting structural motifs from pair distribution function data of nanostructures using explainable machine learning
Characterization of material structure with X-ray or neutron scattering using e.g. Pair Distribution Function (PDF) analysis most often rely on refining a structure model against an experimental dataset. However, identifying a suitable model is often a bottleneck. Recently, automated approaches have made it possible to test thousands of models for each dataset, but these methods are computationally expensive and analysing the output, i.e. extracting structural information from the resulting fits in a meaningful way, is challenging. Our Machine Learning based Motif Extractor (ML-MotEx) trains an ML algorithm on thousands of fits, and uses SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanation) values to identify which model features are important for the fit quality. We use the method for 4 different chemical systems, including disordered nanomaterials and clusters. ML-MotEx opens for a type of modelling where each feature in a model is assigned an importance value for the fit quality based on explainable ML.
Nature.com
Solution to the problem of bridge structure damage identification by a response surface method and an imperialist competitive algorithm
To increase the efficiency of structural damage identification (SDI) methods and timeously and accurately detect initial structural damage, this research develops an SDI method based on a response surface method (RSM) and an imperialist competitive algorithm (ICA). At first, a Latin hypercube design method is used for experimental design and selection of sample points based on RSM. Then, a high-order response surface surrogate model for the target frequency response and stiffness reduction factor is established. Finally, analysis of variance is performed to assess the overall goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the established model. Then the results obtained are combined with structural dynamic response data to construct objective functions; furthermore, the optimal solution of parameter vector in the objective function is solved based on the ICA. Then damage positioning and quantification can be achieved according to location and degree of change in each parameter; finally, the RSM-ICA-based SDI method proposed is applied to damage identification of high-dimensional damaged simply-supported beam models. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, the damage identification results are compared with the results obtained from traditional optimization algorithms. The results indicate that: average errors in the structural stiffness parameters and natural frequency that are identified by the proposed method are 6.104% and 0.134% respectively. The RSM-ICA-based SDI method can more accurately identify the location and degree of damages with more significantly increased identification efficiency and better precision compared to traditional algorithms. This approach provides a novel means of solving SDI problems.
Nature.com
Triangular lattice quantum dimer model with variable dimer density
Quantum dimer models are known to host topological quantum spin liquid phases, and it has recently become possible to simulate such models with Rydberg atoms trapped in arrays of optical tweezers. Here, we present large-scale quantum Monte Carlo simulation results on an extension of the triangular lattice quantum dimer model with terms in the Hamiltonian annihilating and creating single dimers. We find distinct odd and even \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) spin liquids, along with several phases with no topological order: a staggered crystal, a nematic phase, and a trivial symmetric phase with no obvious broken symmetry. We also present dynamic spectra of the phases, and note implications for experiments on Rydberg atoms.
Nature.com
Emergent anisotropy in the Fulde"“Ferrell"“Larkin"“Ovchinnikov state
Exotic superconductivity is formed by unconventional electron pairing and exhibits various unique properties that cannot be explained by the basic theory. The Fulde"“Ferrell"“Larkin"“Ovchinnikov (FFLO) state is known as an exotic superconducting state in that the electron pairs have a finite center-of-mass momentum leading to a spatially modulated pattern of superconductivity. The spatial modulation endows the FFLO state with emergent anisotropy. However, the anisotropy has never been experimentally verified despite numerous efforts over the years. Here, we report detection of anisotropic acoustic responses depending on the sound propagation direction appearing above the Pauli limit. This anisotropy reveals that the two-dimensional FFLO state has a center-of-mass momentum parallel to the nesting vector on the Fermi surface. The present findings will facilitate our understanding of not only superconductivity in solids but also exotic pairings of various particles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Omnidirectional acoustic cloaking against airborne sound realized by a locally resonant sonic material
We report that a locally resonant sonic material realizes omnidirectional acoustic invisibility in air. To achieve acoustic cloaking in the low-frequency regime, we axisymmetrically placed elastic rods comprised of silicone rubber and lead around a cloaked object. The radii of the rods are designed to minimize their total scattering cross section for a given frequency. The optimization is performed using an algorithm incorporating multiple scattering theory and gradient-based nonlinear programming. We numerically confirmed that the designed cloaking device suppressed the scattering cross section by almost 92% for all incident directions at the target frequency.
Nature.com
Challenges of secondary finding disclosure in genomic medicine in rare diseases: A nation-wide survey of Japanese facilities outsourcing comprehensive genetic testing
Comprehensive genome analysis may reveal secondary findings (SFs) including pathogenic variants of genes other than those originally targeted. Comprehensive genetic analysis of rare diseases is generally performed as research in Japan. Therefore, the status and difficulties in SF disclosure remain unclear. To obtain information for the appropriate disclosure of SFs in rare diseases, we conducted a survey on how SFs are handled in clinical practice by facilities that outsource comprehensive genetic testing to other facilities. The response rate was 66.7% (40/60). Among the responding facilities, 55% had a policy of disclosing SFs with clinical utility and considered targeting actionable SFs with high penetrance. These facilities had difficulties in determining the disclosure targets (51%) and in genetic counseling (38%). Improving genetic literacy, establishment of surveillance systems, and providing insurance coverage for medical care to unaffected carriers were commonly cited as solutions to these difficulties. A comparison of the willingness to disclose SFs between overseas and in Japan showed more reluctance in Japan (86% vs. 65% for actionable SFs and 62% vs. 16% for non-actionable SFs). The group with difficulty in determining disclosure targets was significantly more likely to discuss this at conferences with other facilities and to refer guidelines. This suggests that the group with difficulties was unable to make decisions solely at their own facility and sought collaboration with other facilities. These findings suggest the necessity for a system that allows consultation with experts across facilities and guidelines that set forth policies for determining SFs.
Nature.com
Pt"“O synergistic sites on MoO/Î³-MoN heterostructure for low-temperature reverse water"“gas shift reaction
In heterogeneous catalysis, the interface between active metal and support plays a key role in catalyzing various reactions. Specially, the synergistic effect between active metals and oxygen vacancies on support can greatly promote catalytic efficiency. However, the construction of high-density metal-vacancy synergistic sites on catalyst surface is very challenging. In this work, isolated Pt atoms are first deposited onto a very thin-layer of MoO3 surface stabilized on Î³-Mo2N. Subsequently, the Pt"“MoOx/Î³-Mo2N catalyst, containing abundant Pt cluster-oxygen vacancy (Ptn"“Ov) sites, is in situ constructed. This catalyst exhibits an unmatched activity and excellent stability in the reverse water-gas shift (RWGS) reaction at low temperature (300"‰Â°C). Systematic in situ characterizations illustrate that the MoO3 structure on the Î³-Mo2N surface can be easily reduced into MoOx (2"‰<"‰x"‰<"‰3), followed by the creation of sufficient oxygen vacancies. The Pt atoms are bonded with oxygen atoms of MoOx, and stable Pt clusters are formed. These high-density Ptn"“Ov active sites greatly promote the catalytic activity. This strategy of constructing metal-vacancy synergistic sites provides valuable insights for developing efficient supported catalysts.
Nature.com
Modeling of ultrafast X-ray induced magnetization dynamics in magnetic multilayer systems
In this work, we report on modeling results obtained with our recently developed simulation tool enabling nanoscopic description of electronic processes in X-ray irradiated ferromagnetic materials. With this tool, we have studied the response of Co/Pt multilayer system irradiated by an ultrafast extreme ultraviolet pulse at the M-edge of Co (photon energy"‰~60"‰eV). It was previously investigated experimentally at the FERMI free-electron-laser facility, using the magnetic small-angle X-ray scattering technique. Our simulations show that the magnetic scattering signal from cobalt decreases on femtosecond timescales due to electronic excitation, relaxation, and transport processes both in the cobalt and in the platinum layers, following the trend observed in the experimental data. The confirmation of the predominant role of electronic processes for X-ray induced demagnetization in the regime below the structural damage threshold is a step toward quantitative control and manipulation of X-ray induced magnetic processes on femtosecond timescales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Manipulation of time-dependent multicolour evolution of X-ray excited afterglow in lanthanide-doped fluoride nanoparticles
External manipulation of emission colour is of significance for scientific research and applications, however, the general stimulus-responsive colour modulation method requires both stringent control of microstructures and continously adjustment of particular stimuli conditions. Here, we introduce pathways to manipulate the kinetics of time evolution of both intensity and spectral characteristics of X-ray excited afterglow (XEA) by regioselective doping of lanthanide activators in core-shell nanostructures. Our work reported here reveals the following phenomena: 1. The XEA intensities of multiple lanthanide activators are significantly enhanced via incorporating interstitial Na+ ions inside the nanocrystal structure. 2. The XEA intensities of activators exhibit diverse decay rates in the core and the shell and can largely be tuned separately, which enables us to realize a series of core@shell NPs featuring distinct time-dependent afterglow colour evolution. 3. A core/multi-shell NP structure can be designed to simultaneously generate afterglow, upconversion and downshifting to realize multimode time-dependent multicolour evolutions. These findings can promote the development of superior XEA and plentiful spectral manipulation, opening up a broad range of applications ranging from multiplexed biosensing, to high-capacity information encryption, to multidimensional displays and to multifunctional optoelectronic devices.
Nature.com
Chip-scale high-peak-power semiconductor/solid-state vertically integrated laser
Compact lasers capable of producing kilowatt class peak power are highly desirable for applications in various fields, including laser remote sensing, laser micromachining, and biomedical photonics. In this paper, we propose a high-peak-power chip-scale semiconductor/solid-state vertically integrated laser in which two cavities are optically coupled at the solid-state laser gain medium. The first cavity is for the intra-pumping of ytterbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Yb:YAG) with an electrically driven indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) quantum well, and the second cavity consists of Yb:YAG and chromium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Cr:YAG) for passive Q-switching. The proposed laser produces pulses as short as 450"‰ps, and an estimated peak power of 57.0"‰kW with a laser chip dimension of 1"‰mm3. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first monolithic integration of semiconductor and solid-state laser gain mediums to realize a compact high-peak-power laser.
Nature.com
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Nature.com
A manually curated compendium of expression profiles for the microbial cell factory Corynebacterium glutamicum
Corynebacterium glutamicum is the major host for the industrial production of amino acids and has become one of the best studied model organisms in microbial biotechnology. Rational strain construction has led to an improvement of producer strains and to a variety of novel producer strains with a broad substrate and product spectrum. A key factor for the success of these approaches is detailed knowledge of transcriptional regulation in C. glutamicum. Here, we present a large compendium of 927 manually curated microarray-based transcriptional profiles for wild-type and engineered strains detecting genome-wide expression changes of the 3,047 annotated genes in response to various environmental conditions or in response to genetic modifications. The replicates within the 927 experiments were combined to 304 microarray sets ordered into six categories that were used for differential gene expression analysis. Hierarchical clustering confirmed that no outliers were present in the sets. The compendium provides a valuable resource for future fundamental and applied research with C. glutamicum and contributes to a systemic understanding of this microbial cell factory.
Nature.com
Wien effect in interfacial water dissociation through proton-permeable graphene electrodes
Strong electric fields can accelerate molecular dissociation reactions. The phenomenon known as the Wien effect was previously observed using high-voltage electrolysis cells that produced fields of about 107 V mâˆ’1, sufficient to accelerate the dissociation of weakly bound molecules (e.g., organics and weak electrolytes). The observation of the Wien effect for the common case of water dissociation (H2O \(\leftrightarrows\) H+"‰+"‰OHâˆ’) has remained elusive. Here we study the dissociation of interfacial water adjacent to proton-permeable graphene electrodes and observe strong acceleration of the reaction in fields reaching above 108"‰V"‰mâˆ’1. The use of graphene electrodes allows measuring the proton currents arising exclusively from the dissociation of interfacial water, while the electric field driving the reaction is monitored through the carrier density induced in graphene by the same field. The observed exponential increase in proton currents is in quantitative agreement with Onsager's theory. Our results also demonstrate that graphene electrodes can be valuable for the investigation of various interfacial phenomena involving proton transport.
Nature.com
Quantum wake dynamics in Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chains
Traditional spectroscopy, by its very nature, characterizes physical system properties in the momentum and frequency domains. However, the most interesting and potentially practically useful quantum many-body effects emerge from local, short-time correlations. Here, using inelastic neutron scattering and methods of integrability, we experimentally observe and theoretically describe a local, coherent, long-lived, quasiperiodically oscillating magnetic state emerging out of the distillation of propagating excitations following a local quantum quench in a Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chain. This "quantum wake" displays similarities to Floquet states, discrete time crystals and nonlinear Luttinger liquids. We also show how this technique reveals the non-commutativity of spin operators, and is thus a model-agnostic measure of a magnetic system's "quantumness."
Nature.com
Uniformly aligned flexible magnetic films from bacterial nanocelluloses for fast actuating optical materials
Naturally derived biopolymers have attracted great interest to construct photonic materials with multi-scale ordering, adaptive birefringence, chiral organization, actuation and robustness. Nevertheless, traditional processing commonly results in non-uniform organization across large-scale areas. Here, we report magnetically steerable uniform biophotonic organization of cellulose nanocrystals decorated with superparamagnetic nanoparticles with strong magnetic susceptibility, enabling transformation from helicoidal cholesteric (chiral nematic) to uniaxial nematic phase with near-perfect orientation order parameter of 0.98 across large areas. We demonstrate that magnetically triggered high shearing rate of circular flow exceeds those for conventional evaporation-based assembly by two orders of magnitude. This high rate shearing facilitates unconventional unidirectional orientation of nanocrystals along gradient magnetic field and untwisting helical organization. These translucent magnetic films are flexible, robust, and possess anisotropic birefringence and light scattering combined with relatively high optical transparency reaching 75%. Enhanced mechanical robustness and uniform organization facilitate fast, multimodal, and repeatable actuation in response to magnetic field, humidity variation, and light illumination.
Nature.com
Emergent topological states via digital (001) oxide superlattices
Oxide heterostructures exhibit many intriguing properties. Here we provide design principles for inducing multiple topological states in (001) (AMO3)1/(\(AM^{\prime}\)O3)1 oxide superlattices. Aided by first-principles calculations and model analysis, we show that a (SrMO3)1/(Sr\(M^{\prime}\)O3)1 superlattice (M = Nb, Ta and \(M^{\prime}\) = Rh, Ir) is a strong topological insulator with Z2 index (1;001). More remarkably, a (SrMoO3)1/(SrIrO3)1 superlattice exhibits multiple coexisting topological insulator (TI) and topological Dirac semi-metal (TDS) states. The TDS state has a pair of type-II Dirac points near the Fermi level and symmetry-protected Dirac node lines. The surface TDS Dirac cone is sandwiched by two surface TI Dirac cones in the energy-momentum space. The non-trivial topological properties arise from the band inversion between d orbitals of two dissimilar transition metal atoms and a particular parity property of (001) superlattice geometry. Our work demonstrates how to induce non-trivial topological states in (001) perovskite oxide heterostructures by rational design.
Nature.com
Control of spin current and antiferromagnetic moments via topological surface state
Antiferromagnetic materials, which have ordered but alternating magnetic moments, exhibit fast spin dynamics and produce negligible stray fields, and could be used to build high-density, high-speed memory devices with low power consumption. However, the efficient electrical detection and manipulation of antiferromagnetic moments is challenging. Here we show that the spin current and antiferromagnetic moments in the topological insulator/antiferromagnetic insulator bilayer (Bi,Sb)2Te3/Î±-Fe2O3 can be controlled via topological surface states. In particular, the orientation of the antiferromagnetic moments in Î±-Fe2O3 can modulate the spin current reflection at the bilayer interface. In turn, the spin current can control the moment rotation in the antiferromagnetic insulator by means of a giant spin"“orbit torque generated by the topological surface state. The required threshold switching current density is 3.5"‰Ã—"‰106"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at room temperature, which is one order of magnitude smaller than that required in heavy-metal/antiferromagnetic insulator systems.
Nature.com
Structure of the TnsB transposase-DNA complex of type V-K CRISPR-associated transposon
CRISPR-associated transposons (CASTs) are mobile genetic elements that co-opted CRISPR-Cas systems for RNA-guided transposition. Here we present the 2.4"‰Ã… cryo-EM structure of the Scytonema hofmannii (sh) TnsB transposase from Type V-K CAST, bound to the strand transfer DNA. The strand transfer complex displays an intertwined pseudo-symmetrical architecture. Two protomers involved in strand transfer display a catalytically competent active site composed by DDE residues, while other two, which play a key structural role, show active sites where the catalytic residues are not properly positioned for phosphodiester hydrolysis. Transposon end recognition is accomplished by the NTD1/2 helical domains. A singular in trans association of NTD1 domains of the catalytically competent subunits with the inactive DDE domains reinforces the assembly. Collectively, the structural features suggest that catalysis is coupled to protein-DNA assembly to secure proper DNA integration. DNA binding residue mutants reveal that lack of specificity decreases activity, but it could increase transposition in some cases. Our structure sheds light on the strand transfer reaction of DDE transposases and offers new insights into CAST transposition.
Nature.com
A Dataset of 3D Structural and Simulated Transport Properties of Complex Porous Media
Physical processes that occur within porous materials have wide-ranging applications including - but not limited to - carbon sequestration, battery technology, membranes, oil and gas, geothermal energy, nuclear waste disposal, water resource management. The equations that describe these physical processes have been studied extensively; however, approximating them numerically requires immense computational resources due to the complex behavior that arises from the geometrically-intricate solid boundary conditions in porous materials. Here, we introduce a new dataset of unprecedented scale and breadth, DRP-372: a catalog of 3D geometries, simulation results, and structural properties of samples hosted on the Digital Rocks Portal. The dataset includes 1736 flow and electrical simulation results on 217 samples, which required more than 500 core years of computation. This data can be used for many purposes, such as constructing empirical models, validating new simulation codes, and developing machine learning algorithms that closely match the extensive purely-physical simulation. This article offers a detailed description of the contents of the dataset including the data collection, simulation schemes, and data validation.
Comments / 0