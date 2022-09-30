Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
Albany Herald
Three Takeaways From Georgia's Scare in Missouri
"It's hard in the SEC guys, I've been in this league a long time, and there's nothing on the road in the SEC." Kirby Smart may sound like a broken record after games like Saturday night, but after having coached in this league since 2004, it's safe to say he knows what he's talking about.
WRDW-TV
Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects in history could be at risk, thanks to a Thursday ruling by a Morgan County judge. Ocmulgee Superior Courts Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell ruled the local development authority trying to lure a Rivian electric vehicle automotive plant to Morgan County has failed to establish the bonds at the center of the project are reasonable.
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal
(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Jalen Carter, Georgia football defenders get into pregame confrontation with Missouri team
Columbia, Mo. — Tempers were running high even before kickoff on Saturday night. Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour and Nazir Stackhouse got into a pregame confrontation with several members of the Missouri team. A punch by a Missouri player was thrown, though it was not clear which player threw it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987
Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote
There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart had a brutally honest assessment of Georgia's struggles vs. Missouri
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs survived a massive scare from Mizzou at Faurot Field on Saturday night. The Bulldogs needed a late comeback to pull off a 26-22 victory and remain unbeaten on the season. So, what went wrong for the Dawgs? Smart offered some very candid thoughts about...
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections
In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
erienewsnow.com
Conservative activists in Georgia wage campaign to purge voter rolls ahead of November's election
One morning in late August, Zach Manifold showed up at his job running the elections office in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to find eight boxes waiting, all filled with documents challenging the eligibility of tens of thousands of people to cast ballots. It was the physical manifestation of a law passed...
Comments / 0