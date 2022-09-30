ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Three Takeaways From Georgia's Scare in Missouri

"It's hard in the SEC guys, I've been in this league a long time, and there's nothing on the road in the SEC." Kirby Smart may sound like a broken record after games like Saturday night, but after having coached in this league since 2004, it's safe to say he knows what he's talking about.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects in history could be at risk, thanks to a Thursday ruling by a Morgan County judge. Ocmulgee Superior Courts Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell ruled the local development authority trying to lure a Rivian electric vehicle automotive plant to Morgan County has failed to establish the bonds at the center of the project are reasonable.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
Tennessee Tribune

Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Athens, GA
Business
City
Athens, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Clayton News Daily

Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal

(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Financial Advisors#Wealth Management#Linus Business#Ubs Wealth Management Usa#Ga#Rhodes College#The Milledge Group
Red and Black

35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987

Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
TheAtlantaVoice

Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote

There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections

In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy