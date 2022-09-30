Read full article on original website
Georgia substitute teacher suing for religious discrimination after firing
A substitute teacher in Georgia is suing her former employer for firing her after she asked for a religious exemption for her children.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: It's not in your head -- there are real problems the Bulldogs must address
After getting an unexpectedly strong wakeup call last week when it put together a flat performance at home against Kent State, Georgia appeared to have slept through the alarm yet again on Saturday. Traveling on the road for a night contest against Missouri, the Bulldogs were 31-point favorites but barely...
thelambertpost.com
School Fights & Social Media: Correlation or Causation?
A fight between students in Clayton County, GA, where such incidents have increased by 200 percent in just 2 months of schooling. Taken from a video of the incident on a CBS46 broadcast aired on August 25, 2022. The rapid increase in school fights is plaguing schools across Georgia and...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M
ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Albany Herald
Georgia housing stock fails to keep pace with demand
ATLANTA — Georgia’s housing supply — especially affordable housing — is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers last week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections
In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote
There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Upset alert? Georgia players visibly angry with each other in sideline meltdown at Mizzou
Georgia players were visibly upset in the first half at Missouri as the Bulldogs fell behind 10-0, and made several miscues, including on the touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Tyler Stephens. Jamon Dumas-Johnson appeared to be the most upset on a shot from SEC Network of the Georgia sidelines....
erienewsnow.com
Conservative activists in Georgia wage campaign to purge voter rolls ahead of November's election
One morning in late August, Zach Manifold showed up at his job running the elections office in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to find eight boxes waiting, all filled with documents challenging the eligibility of tens of thousands of people to cast ballots. It was the physical manifestation of a law passed...
American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidance on kids with lice
ATLANTA — Brand new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says there's no need to keep kids home from school if they have head lice. It's the first time its guidance has been updated since 2015. The AAP says lice is not a health hazard, and that keeping...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Critics of Georgia’s Correction System Say Parole Doesn’t Happen Enough
Most people who go to Georgia prisons go with some hope they will leave, possibly before their sentence is over. That’s because the worst sentences--life without parole or even death --are relatively rare. For everyone else, there is the hope of parole. But critics of Georgia’s correction system say parole doesn’t happen as often as it could or should.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart had a brutally honest assessment of Georgia's struggles vs. Missouri
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs survived a massive scare from Mizzou at Faurot Field on Saturday night. The Bulldogs needed a late comeback to pull off a 26-22 victory and remain unbeaten on the season. So, what went wrong for the Dawgs? Smart offered some very candid thoughts about...
Red and Black
Opioid epidemic in Athens flares up as barriers to prevention and treatment persist
Riley Kirkpatrick, the executive director of Access Point of Georgia, an Athens nonprofit dedicated to providing recovery resources for marginalized communities, said he’s tired of people’s stories ending in the same way: a memorial. “Midday tomorrow, we’re having a f—ing memorial here for someone who died of a...
