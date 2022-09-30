Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
13abc.com
Ordinance on unlawful discrimination to be introduced to BG City Council
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s City Council meeting will have an ordinance read concerning unlawful discrimination on Monday. Councilperson Nick Rubando will be introducing the ordinance that will prevent the discrimination of people due to their own sexual or reproductive health decisions. This includes, but is not...
Habitat for Humanity joined by women of WTOL 11 to build house for survivor of domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — A domestic violence survivor, mother and grandmother is getting a brand new home with the help of a new group of friends. On Saturday morning, Habitat for Humanity, with the help of a group of ladies from WTOL11 and other volunteers, raised the frame of Lisa Wittenberg's new house as part of a Women Build event.
14-year-old in immediate need of liver hoping for help, donations to combat high treatment costs
HASKINS, Ohio — A northwest Ohio mom is now breaking her silence after receiving the news her daughter is in immediate need of a new liver. Jen Diaz's 14-year-old daughter, Isabella, is battling end-stage liver disease, and with no other way to fix her condition, they need financial assistance, and more importantly, a new liver for Isabella.
Lima News
David Voth: Reflections from 37 years
As I conclude my career at Crime Victim Services in Allen and Putnam Counties, I find myself reflecting on the incredible growth of what started as a victim-offender reconciliation program, and on my deepening understanding of life along the journey. Over the decades, CVS expanded its vision to create meaningful...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Sixth District Court of Appeals to hear cases in Wood County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judges Matthew Reger, Mary “Molly” Mack, Joel Kuhlman and David Woessner will hear oral arguments from the Sixth District Court of Appeals on Oct. 5. This is the first time oral arguments will be heard in Wood...
13abc.com
Grave marker to be dedicated to Toledo suffragist
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County is hosting an event to honor Olive A. Colton, a Toledo suffragist. Colton helped found the local League of Women Voters in 1921 and it was one of the first established in Ohio. On Oct. 8 at Forest...
wnky.com
BGPD announces loss of Chaplain Bill Wade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department announced the death of Chaplain Bill Wade today. BGPD says Wade served both the City of Bowling Green and the police department for the past three years. Wade assisted many department and community members with coping during the tornado response....
WANE-TV
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
RELATED PEOPLE
13abc.com
Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court to begin accepting after-hours bonds for local courts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The office of Vallie Bowman-English, Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court, will begin accepting after hours bonds for local municipal courts Friday. The Clerk will begin accepting these bonds for the municipal courts of Maumee, Oregon and Sylvania starting on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Toledo Municipal...
13abc.com
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local high school head football coach is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the football program, district officials tell 13abc. Coach Kenneth Krouse with Tinora Senior High School in Defiance is on paid leave while the investigation plays out, according to the Superintendent with Northeastern Local Schools in Defiance. The district did not disclose the nature of the investigation at this time.
bgindependentmedia.org
Jackpot – Nearly $41 million spent on lottery and scratch off chances in Wood County in 2021
Nearly $41 million was spent by people hoping to hit the jackpot with state lottery tickets and scratch off cards in Wood County in 2021. Averaged out, that’s $389 for every adult in the county. Given that between 5% and 20% of Wood County residents purchase Ohio lottery products on a monthly basis, the amount spent by those who gamble is considerably higher.
Lima News
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Toledo Museum of Art to host block party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art is hosting a block party on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party was created to celebrate art, culture and community in Toledo. There will be art demonstrations, hands-on activities, kids programming and music all for free.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County Museum holding virtual fundraiser
Support the Wood County Museum Virtual Gala Fundraiser Oct. 7-15. The Museum is hosting an online auction fundraiser at https://www.32auctions.com/wcmgala2022 where participants can bid on fabulous prize packages. The online auction will open on Oct. 7 at noon and will run until Oct, 15 at 8 p.m. All proceeds from the virtual auction will support the efforts of the Wood County Museum & Historical Society, to bring the community award-winning exhibits and no or low-cost education programs and experiences.
13abc.com
Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Raising Cane’s is set to open its first restaurant in the area in a couple months. The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November. The Perrysburg Raising Cane’s will be located at 10576 Fremont Pike in French Quarter Square.
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
toledo.com
Rosary Cathedral is Dedicated
1940: Two days of ceremonies begin the dedication of the Queen of Holy Rosary Cathedral. Thirty archbishops, bishops, an abbot, and scores of monsignors and priests from the neighboring diocese and the 230 or more priests of the Toledo Diocese participate in the dedication. At 10:30 am on October 1, the new cathedral's four altars are consecrated. The Most Rev. Amleto Giovanni Cicognani, Apostolic Delegate to the United States, consecrates the main altar into which the relics of St. Francis de Sales and the Jesuit Martyrs, North America's first saints, are sealed. The Most Rev. John T. McNicholas O.P., Archbishop of Cincinnati, consecrates Our Lady's altar, and the Most Rev. Karl J. Alter, D.D., Bishop of Toledo, consecrates the St. Joseph Altar. Toledo's second Bishop and the predecessor of Bishop Alter, the Most Rev. Samuel A. Stritch, D.D., Archbishop of Chicago, consecrates Our Lady's sacristy altar, his gift to the cathedral, as a memorial to his mother. At 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 2, the Solemn Pontifical Mass of the dedication is celebrated with Rodrgue Cardinal Villeneuve, O.M.I., Archbishop of Quebec, as celebrant.
bgindependentmedia.org
Marvin Rae Bovia II
Marvin Rae Bovia II, aka Marv Olus, aka Duper, passed away Saturday October 1, 2022. He was born March 2, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to Marvin Rae and Lila (Thielen) Bovia. He married Rhonda McGuire on January 5, 1980 and she survives in Bowling Green. Along with his wife of...
Lima News
School delays for Friday, Sept. 30
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
toledo.com
Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County
Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
Comments / 0