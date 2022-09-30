Read full article on original website
Related
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
Autoblog
Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth
A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
natureworldnews.com
Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option
One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive
One of the perks of electric vehicle ownership is charging your car overnight while parked in your driveway at home. Electricity demand is usually low, so rates are fairly cheap, making it both convenient and affordable for many people. But that’s about to change as more people buy EVs and the demand for overnight charging begins to rise, according to a new study published today.
How California is preparing its grid to handle the transition to electric vehicles
When California sent out cellphone alerts in late August asking residents during a heat wave to reduce their energy usage during peak demand time and refrain from charging their electric vehicles, skeptics were quick to sow doubt about the electricity grid's ability to feed an all-EV future fleet. "This from...
China's Electric Vehicle Battery King
The story of how a little-known Chinese company managed to defeat German carmakers at their own game.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’
A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
Netherlands researchers break the 30 percent barrier in solar cells
A collaboration of researchers from various institutes in the Netherlands broke the 30 percent barrier associated with solar cells. The achievement will help uptakeworldwide solar energy and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, an organizational press release said. Even as governments across the world are promoting solar energy in their...
Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium
If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Partner SK On Signs MOU With Global Lithium Resources
SK Innovation and Ford finalized a joint venture dubbed BlueOvalSK earlier this year, which paves the way for a rather substantial partnership that will lead to the construction of BlueOvalSK Battery Park and the production of batteries for all-electric vehicles. SK has since spun off its own battery division into SK On and continues to invest heavily in that area, including a whopping $22 billion for the U.S. alone and various additional investments into other endeavors both domestic and in other parts of the world. Now, that trend continues, as SK On just announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australia’s Global Lithium Resources.
metro-magazine.com
MCI Unveils Battery-Electric D45 CRT Charge
Motor Coach Industries (MCI) unveiled its new zero-emission, battery-electric high-floor commuter coach — the D45 CRTCHARGE™. The D45 CRT CHARGE™ — a zero-emission version of the D45 Commuter Rapid Transit (CRT) series public transit coach — integrates CHARGE propulsion from New Flyer, including regenerative braking, and features design advancements of MCI's next generation D45 CRT commuter transit coaches, including enhanced reliability, efficiency, and high performance.
US leaders can help win the EV battery race
The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has arrived, and automakers are racing to take the lead in next-gen battery technology, especially as gas prices skyrocket for traditional vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are investing billions of dollars in new, fully electric vehicle models as new options to their lineup. These vehicles offer owners less interior noise and vibration from the power train, convenient fueling at home, a lower operating cost, and zero tailpipe emissions when the vehicle operates solely on its battery, according to the National Research Council.
scitechdaily.com
A Hidden Flaw – Unlocking Better Batteries for Electric Vehicles
Fixing a hidden flaw might lead to improved batteries for electric cars. When compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries provide quicker charging, higher range, and longer lifespan, and could play a key role in electric vehicles. However, solid-state batteries are prone to failure due to existing manufacturing and material processing methods. Researchers have now discovered a hidden flaw that was causing the failures. The next stage is to develop materials and manufacturing processes that take these flaws into consideration and create next-generation batteries.
Tree Hugger
Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials
A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
Comments / 0