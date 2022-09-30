ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Sonos Sub Mini

The Sub Mini is the Sonos sub we’ve been waiting for. It’s relatively affordable, easy to move around your home, and it’s perfectly sized for apartments and small rooms. Consider it a dead-simple way to upgrade your Sonos Beam or Ray.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Wireless Door Bell With Home Assistant

Wireless doorbells are a great way of adding bells in homes or offices without using any wires. However, these wireless bells come with limited preconfigured MIDI sounds that play when someone presses the button on the transmitter unit. Though you can toggle between the MIDI sounds and increase or decrease...
ELECTRONICS
globalspec.com

Watch an obstacle-climbing robot designed for the law enforcement sector

Transcend Robotics, a manufacturer of robots, has developed a robot specially designed for assisting law enforcement. The Mini Vantage robot is described by the company as an obstacle-climbing robot capable of assisting law enforcement during potentially dangerous missions, such as persons dealing with PTSD, persons under the influence, suicidal subjects and barricaded gunman, among others.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modular Design#Cable Management#Conta Clip#Kds Click#Tpe
daystech.org

TCL offers a great value bundle for 5G connectivity and audio on the go

Over the previous 18 months, TCL has delivered a continuous stream of recent units to market. Each with its personal specs and options that differentiate it from the remainder of the pack. The newest on this vary is the TCL 30 5G, a mid-range providing that’s huge on options. For patrons on the lookout for nice worth, the TCL 30 5G is being bundled with the MOVEAUDIO S600 earbuds.
NFL
globalspec.com

Modified X-ray machine identifies explosives in luggage

Researchers from the University College London have developed a method for pairing deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) and X-ray machines to detect explosives in luggage. Following earlier research that determined X-rays, when they hit specific materials, will produce tiny bends that will vary according to type of material, the researchers...
ENGINEERING
globalspec.com

Not overly sexy, but it takes care of the dirty business

Let's be honest, dust testing requirements are dirty business that can be a pain and create an even larger mess, yet you're still required to follow through to meet spec... so ESPEC will get you there in a sharp, effective and tidy manner. This isn't your dad's dust-settling chamber of times past.
CARS
globalspec.com

Caterpillar-inspired millirobot eyed for biomedical applications

Researchers from City University of Hong Kong have created a caterpillar-inspired robot that folds, rolls, grabs and degrades. This so-called millirobot, which is composed of a gelatin solution combined with iron oxide microparticles, is being eyed by its developers for drug delivery and other biomedical applications. When placed above a...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Authority

It'll finally be easy to understand USB-C cables and connectors

New branding is here for the ubiquitous connector. Branding for USB-C devices is changing to reflect data transfer speeds. The organization responsible for maintaining the USB standard is killing the previous branding with version numbers and the SuperSpeed moniker. If you’ve ever found yourself in a dilemma with all the...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality

JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

This Retro-Inspired Bluetooth Record Player Just Got a Massive $85 Discount

Whether you’re just starting your vinyl collection or adding a second system, finding the right high-quality record player that’s ready to play out of the box can become a head-spinning task. But with more brands releasing reliable turntables online, there’s no shortage of the best record player deals to jump on right now.
ELECTRONICS
globalspec.com

Newest silicone gap filler offers enhanced options for unique applications

Fujipoly America has introduced SARCON GR25B, an advanced silicone, gel-like thermal interface material that delivers a thermal conductivity of 2.5 W/m•K and a popular choice for higher power electronics applications. GR25B is offered in double sticky surfaces, hardened surfaces for easier handling, with polyester mesh to prevent stretching or with both hardened surface and mesh for more complex assemblies.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Polestar 3 Pricing And Specs Uncovered

Polestar has announced that its highly anticipated Polestar 3 SUV will be unveiled on October 12, at an exclusive event held in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. Ahead of the reveal, the Swedish automaker has shared some exciting details about the BMX iX rival but, before we get to that, what will it cost? Previously, CEO Thomas Ingenlath said customers can expect the pricing to range between $76,000 and $111,000.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Roccat Vulcan II Mini Review

The go-to choice for gamers well versed in commands and shortcuts, 65 and 60 percent keyboards are also great for expert typists, and really anyone looking to save some desk real estate by shaving off a third of the keyboard. Make no mistake, losing size doesn’t mean loss of functionality. Some manufacturers of compact keyboards have gone above and beyond to cram in just about everything you’d expect from a full-size keyboard. The latest to come across our desk is the Roccat Vulcan II Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($149), a gorgeous 65 percent board with excellent RGB lighting and tons of functionality, courtesy of Roccat’s Easy Shift technology.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

Funky Body Kit Gives Toyota Venza A Brand New Look

A few days ago, Toyota unveiled the Harrier plug-in hybrid in Japan. The Harrier PHEV, known as the Venza in the USA, gave us a glimpse of the upcoming plug-in version of the model, which is currently only available with a traditional hybrid setup in the USA. The PHEV powertrain...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy