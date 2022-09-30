Read full article on original website
Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2022
Wi-Fi 6 is the new norm when it comes to home networking equipment, thanks to increased support from devices and falling prices. Whether you're a gamer, or just need enough speed to browser the web, Wi-Fi 6 can keep your data moving better than older tech.
globalspec.com
Watch an obstacle-climbing robot designed for the law enforcement sector
Transcend Robotics, a manufacturer of robots, has developed a robot specially designed for assisting law enforcement. The Mini Vantage robot is described by the company as an obstacle-climbing robot capable of assisting law enforcement during potentially dangerous missions, such as persons dealing with PTSD, persons under the influence, suicidal subjects and barricaded gunman, among others.
globalspec.com
Caterpillar-inspired millirobot eyed for biomedical applications
Researchers from City University of Hong Kong have created a caterpillar-inspired robot that folds, rolls, grabs and degrades. This so-called millirobot, which is composed of a gelatin solution combined with iron oxide microparticles, is being eyed by its developers for drug delivery and other biomedical applications. When placed above a...
Android Authority
It'll finally be easy to understand USB-C cables and connectors
New branding is here for the ubiquitous connector. Branding for USB-C devices is changing to reflect data transfer speeds. The organization responsible for maintaining the USB standard is killing the previous branding with version numbers and the SuperSpeed moniker. If you’ve ever found yourself in a dilemma with all the...
Phys.org
Full control of a six-qubit quantum processor in silicon
Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the Delft University of Technology and TNO—have engineered a record number of six, silicon-based, spin qubits in a fully interoperable array. Importantly, the qubits can be operated with a low error-rate that is achieved with a new chip design, an automated calibration procedure, and new methods for qubit initialization and readout. These advances will contribute to a scalable quantum computer based on silicon. The results are published in Nature today.
yankodesign.com
Logitech’s low-profile mechanical keyboard designed specifically for the Mac offers quieter typing experience
I don’t personally fancy keyboards without the palm rest. If you’re a Mac user with no such bias, Logitech has a Bluetooth keyboard you can’t resist. There are two reasons: It’s the first Logi keyboard fully compatible with macOS and iPadOS; and secondly, it brings to Mac the enhanced durability and sublime typing experience PC users relish with Logitech’s mechanical keyboards.
daystech.org
TCL offers a great value bundle for 5G connectivity and audio on the go
Over the previous 18 months, TCL has delivered a continuous stream of recent units to market. Each with its personal specs and options that differentiate it from the remainder of the pack. The newest on this vary is the TCL 30 5G, a mid-range providing that’s huge on options. For patrons on the lookout for nice worth, the TCL 30 5G is being bundled with the MOVEAUDIO S600 earbuds.
globalspec.com
Newest silicone gap filler offers enhanced options for unique applications
Fujipoly America has introduced SARCON GR25B, an advanced silicone, gel-like thermal interface material that delivers a thermal conductivity of 2.5 W/m•K and a popular choice for higher power electronics applications. GR25B is offered in double sticky surfaces, hardened surfaces for easier handling, with polyester mesh to prevent stretching or with both hardened surface and mesh for more complex assemblies.
globalspec.com
Seco aims to enhance safety parameters by 20% with a new strategy in place
With the utmost employee safety, health and wellbeing in mind, Seco Tools has initiated a far-reaching safety strategy that involves both yearly and long-term goals extending out to the year 2030. With this long-term planning and continuous improvement approach, the company will significantly lower lost time injury frequency rates (LTIFRs) as compared to results achieved through typical industry safety programs that focus solely on yearly achievements.
globalspec.com
Tips to improve power conversion efficiency
City lights from the CN Tower, Toronto, Canada. Source: alex/Unsplash. Power efficiency is becoming the gold standard for technology. High efficiency enables overall less power consumption and leads to increased cost savings. Energy waste during charging of batteries is often the result of poor design practices and practical limitations, which may put unnecessary strain on power resources.
globalspec.com
First UV moisture-curing medical adhesive
Panacol has developed Vitralit UD 8050 MV F as another adhesive system certified for use in the medical industry. What is special about this adhesive is that in addition to its primary curing — ultraviolet (UV) crosslinking — this adhesive also offers secondary moisture post-curing. This means that components in medical devices can be cured in a process-safe manner and without thermal influence, even if shadow zones are present in component cavities.
Business Insider
What is an eSIM? A full guide to the new digital SIM cards that smartphones are using, and how to set one up
"eSIM," short for "embedded subscriber identity module," is a piece of software that connects your phone to your phone number. eSIMs are a digital version of SIM cards, the small chips that most phones require users to have. If your phone supports eSIMs, you can add it the first time...
techunwrapped.com
The Dimensity 9000+ SoC outperforms all Qualcomm SoCs, according to AnTuTu
If you have to choose a word to define the work that MediaTek has done with its Dimensity 9000+ integrated, that word is beast. An integrated presented at the end of June and that, as we told you at the time, arrived with the firm intention of fighting Qualcomm and Samsung for the gold medal, with their Snapdragon and Exynos families respectively. Something that seemed quite feasible in view of his specifications, and that would have finally been confirmed this September.
notebookcheck.net
JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality
JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
Network Scanner Working and Implementation
Network Scanning or network recon is a fingerprinting method used by hackers to find open ports, services, service versions, and possible vulnerabilities. But the question is how these scanners work and how can we implement them using a few open-source modules or build one. In this blog, I will be...
laptopmag.com
Best computer speakers under $100 in 2022
Whether it’s the 9-to-5’er Spotifying music at their desk all day or the e-sports competitor refining their gaming skills at home, everyone deserves satisfying audio from their workstation setups. Sure, not everyone has the funds to pair their desktop or laptop with high-end computer speakers, but there are models that can deliver terrific sound for under $100.
techunwrapped.com
This smart speaker with Alexa will also improve your home Wi-Fi
Having a good Internet connection is important and for this we can have different options. For example, we can install a Wi-Fi repeater, Mesh system or PLC devices. But in this article we are going to talk about a new device that allows home automation to be combined with the improvement of Wi-Fi networks. Let’s show the new Amazon EchoDot and how you can make wireless network coverage better.
Significance of Hardware for Cyber Security
Cyber security (Computer security) is an extremely important domain in today’s world. As we rely on computer systems for all our data, it is essential to ensure a safe and secure process for processing and handling it. Whether we talk about personal data at home or commercial information at the workplace, cyber security is necessary for all types of systems. It ensures that our information and sensitive files are safe from any random attacks. With an increase in global transactions and widespread connectivity, we need to pay more attention to cyber-attacks from any part of the globe. It makes our systems vulnerable to potential issues, making it important to invest in cyber security.
globalspec.com
ANCILLARY program tech would enable warfighters to deploy, retrieve VTOL systems without infrastructure
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is seeking to create technology that would enable the development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload and long-endurance aircraft. As part of the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane (ANCILLARY)...
globalspec.com
Video: Modular cable entry installed from the outside
The inverse and modular KDSI-SR cable entry system from Conta-Clip provides reliable sealing, maximum flexibility and time savings feed-through for cables with and without plugs. The system is designed for installation from the outside of a control cabinet, enclosure or machine. Part of the popular KDS Click cable management range,...
