Cyber security (Computer security) is an extremely important domain in today’s world. As we rely on computer systems for all our data, it is essential to ensure a safe and secure process for processing and handling it. Whether we talk about personal data at home or commercial information at the workplace, cyber security is necessary for all types of systems. It ensures that our information and sensitive files are safe from any random attacks. With an increase in global transactions and widespread connectivity, we need to pay more attention to cyber-attacks from any part of the globe. It makes our systems vulnerable to potential issues, making it important to invest in cyber security.

