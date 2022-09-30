Read full article on original website
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his administration is kicking off plans to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, by announcing funding for 35 states to build their own charging stations. Biden traveled to Michigan, one of the states set to receive the first round of funding, on Wednesday...
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
Electric vehicle sales poised for rapid growth, despite Inflation Reduction Act limitations
Electric vehicle sales are swiftly rising in the United States, and the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which offers subsidies to consumers, is expected to boost them even further. "Since I took office, electric vehicle sales have tripled," President Biden recently boasted on Twitter. "Every electric vehicle sold is a...
natureworldnews.com
Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option
One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’
A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Ars Technica
New tech can make your house a solar microgrid
In 2020, the average United States resident experienced a little more than eight hours of electricity blackouts, according to stats from the Energy Information Administration. The report noted that this was the highest number seen since 2013 when the organization began collecting this data. During huge storms or massive oppressive...
Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles
Science YouTuber Matt Ferrell loves clean energy as can be seen by his many videos on the matter. You may remember this clip where he discussed if solar panels were worth it after four years or this episode where he explained how a sand battery for renewables worked. In this...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy acquired by Brookfield Renewable
Jupiter Power and Energy Vault to secure 2.4 GWh of domestic energy storage equipment Energy Vault will focus on maximizing U.S. localization and deployment of energy storage equipment that will qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s Domestic Content Bonus Credit. Solis highlights backup and repowering solutions at RE+ Solis...
scitechdaily.com
A Hidden Flaw – Unlocking Better Batteries for Electric Vehicles
Fixing a hidden flaw might lead to improved batteries for electric cars. When compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries provide quicker charging, higher range, and longer lifespan, and could play a key role in electric vehicles. However, solid-state batteries are prone to failure due to existing manufacturing and material processing methods. Researchers have now discovered a hidden flaw that was causing the failures. The next stage is to develop materials and manufacturing processes that take these flaws into consideration and create next-generation batteries.
CARS・
Top Speed
Zero Motorcycles And India's Hero MotoCorp To Develop Electric Motorcycles Together
Zero Motorcycles has been a top player in the electric two-wheeler market for quite some time now, and its stronghold is only getting better. This is because the American EV giant has now joined hands with India’s Hero MotoCorp with the main aim of this tie-up being co-development of electric motorcycles. Hero, one of the largest motorcycle companies in the world, has also announced an investment of up to $60 million in the American company. Here's how each company benefits from the tie-up.
CARS・
9to5Mac
BLUETTI highlights powerful home backup and portable power stations with new solar energy solutions
With a focus on renewable energy, BLUETTI has built a solid lineup of solar power storage products for adventurers and all kinds of people who like to go off-grid. Below are some of them with home backup power stations and portable power stations for whenever you’re on the go or need extra help at home.
The best solar chargers in 2022: top up your devices using the power of the sun
Keep your phone charged, save money on bills, and help fight climate change, by using the best solar charger
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
Lilium aims to build 400 air taxis a year, seek grants
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility plans to set up industrial capacity to make some 400 of its electrically powered Lilium Jet flying shuttles a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support, its new chief executive said.
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
