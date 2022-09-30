ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
natureworldnews.com

Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option

One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
The Independent

Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’

A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Family Handyman

6 Best Solar Batteries

Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Ars Technica

New tech can make your house a solar microgrid

In 2020, the average United States resident experienced a little more than eight hours of electricity blackouts, according to stats from the Energy Information Administration. The report noted that this was the highest number seen since 2013 when the organization began collecting this data. During huge storms or massive oppressive...
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
scitechdaily.com

A Hidden Flaw – Unlocking Better Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Fixing a hidden flaw might lead to improved batteries for electric cars. When compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries provide quicker charging, higher range, and longer lifespan, and could play a key role in electric vehicles. However, solid-state batteries are prone to failure due to existing manufacturing and material processing methods. Researchers have now discovered a hidden flaw that was causing the failures. The next stage is to develop materials and manufacturing processes that take these flaws into consideration and create next-generation batteries.
Top Speed

Zero Motorcycles And India's Hero MotoCorp To Develop Electric Motorcycles Together

Zero Motorcycles has been a top player in the electric two-wheeler market for quite some time now, and its stronghold is only getting better. This is because the American EV giant has now joined hands with India’s Hero MotoCorp with the main aim of this tie-up being co-development of electric motorcycles. Hero, one of the largest motorcycle companies in the world, has also announced an investment of up to $60 million in the American company. Here's how each company benefits from the tie-up.
insideevs.com

Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023

Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
