globalspec.com
Watch an obstacle-climbing robot designed for the law enforcement sector
Transcend Robotics, a manufacturer of robots, has developed a robot specially designed for assisting law enforcement. The Mini Vantage robot is described by the company as an obstacle-climbing robot capable of assisting law enforcement during potentially dangerous missions, such as persons dealing with PTSD, persons under the influence, suicidal subjects and barricaded gunman, among others.
aircargonews.net
WFS and Diagnose test the use of dogs to detect lithium batteries
Cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) and dog-handling detection firm Diagnose have launched a project to see if canines can be used to help detect undeclared lithium batteries. The two firms carried out a six-month feasibility study using dogs to detect the presence of lithium batteries in cargo shipments, mail...
PETS・
globalspec.com
ANCILLARY program tech would enable warfighters to deploy, retrieve VTOL systems without infrastructure
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is seeking to create technology that would enable the development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload and long-endurance aircraft. As part of the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane (ANCILLARY)...
globalspec.com
Fundamentals of process safety
Great. Another safety talk. This isn’t another article about wearing safety glasses. Process safety is a much bigger topic than personal safety, and errors in process safety often impact more than one individual. When process safety goes awry, the incident makes the nightly or even national news, and the surrounding communities can feel the impact. Multinational corporations, such as Union Carbide, may never recover from the incident, and unfortunately, many lives are often lost due to these mistakes.
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to fruition...
CNBC
How John Deere plans to build a world of fully autonomous farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
techeblog.com
Researchers Test World’s First Maglev Car That Uses Magnetic Propulsion on a Raised Track
Researchers from Chengdu’s Southwest Jiaotong University are testing the world’s first maglev car that uses magnetic propulsion on a raised track in east China’s Jiangsu province. Put simply, they modified a normal vehicle with a permanent magnet array and then installed a corresponding conductor rail on 4.8-miles (7.8-kilometers) of road, resulting in magnetic levitation.
CARS・
globalspec.com
Rocket scientists developing torpedo-like missile that can swim and fly
Rocket scientists from China’s National University of Defence Technology in Changsha, Hunan Province have announced plans for a boron-powered supersonic missile capable of both flying like a plane and swimming underwater like a missile. According to blueprints recently detailed in the Journal of Solid Rocket Technology, which is published...
Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?
Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
globalspec.com
Not overly sexy, but it takes care of the dirty business
Let's be honest, dust testing requirements are dirty business that can be a pain and create an even larger mess, yet you're still required to follow through to meet spec... so ESPEC will get you there in a sharp, effective and tidy manner. This isn't your dad's dust-settling chamber of times past.
CARS・
globalspec.com
Caterpillar-inspired millirobot eyed for biomedical applications
Researchers from City University of Hong Kong have created a caterpillar-inspired robot that folds, rolls, grabs and degrades. This so-called millirobot, which is composed of a gelatin solution combined with iron oxide microparticles, is being eyed by its developers for drug delivery and other biomedical applications. When placed above a...
TechCrunch
Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK
Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first, and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
Mongolia Celebrates Completion Of ETT’s Heavy-Duty Railway Project
The completion of the Erdenes-Tavantolgoi (ETT) Tavantolgoi-Gashuunsukhait Railway Project has been hailed as a milestone of co-operation in the face of a many longstanding challenges, and celebrated as a major boost for the Mongolian economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005950/en/ Mongolia Celebrates Completion Of Tavantolgoi-Gashuunsukhait Heavy-Duty Railway Project. (Photo: Business Wire) Speaking at the opening, President Khürelsükh Ukhnaa expressed, on behalf of the Mongolian people, “our deepest gratitude and warm congratulations to ETT for putting this railway into operation on schedule, despite the difficult situation of international geopolitics and epidemics in recent years.” He added that the development “has clearly shown the importance of mutual understanding, proper management, rational policy and responsibility between the government and the private sector.”
3printr.com
GA-ASI and Conflux Technology develop fuel oil heat exchanger for unmanned aerial vehicles
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) is working with long-time collaborator Conflux Technology on the design and manufacture of a new Fuel Oil Heat Exchanger (FOHE) for the MQ-9B. GA-ASI is developing this enhanced thermal solution for its MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft. GA-ASI is a leading developer...
thefastmode.com
Mavenir Launches 5G Small Cell for In-Building Coverage
Mavenir announced the unveiling of its latest 5G small cell at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) event in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Mavenir’s 5G small cell (E511), is a globally applicable product, with the flexibility to support both distributed and centralized ORAN architectures. Building on an established install base of over 2 million small cell units deployed globally, the 5G small cell forms part of an expanding small cell portfolio, that leverages Mavenir’s end-to-end RAN solution including a common Management System and CU.
globalspec.com
Newest silicone gap filler offers enhanced options for unique applications
Fujipoly America has introduced SARCON GR25B, an advanced silicone, gel-like thermal interface material that delivers a thermal conductivity of 2.5 W/m•K and a popular choice for higher power electronics applications. GR25B is offered in double sticky surfaces, hardened surfaces for easier handling, with polyester mesh to prevent stretching or with both hardened surface and mesh for more complex assemblies.
globalspec.com
First UV moisture-curing medical adhesive
Panacol has developed Vitralit UD 8050 MV F as another adhesive system certified for use in the medical industry. What is special about this adhesive is that in addition to its primary curing — ultraviolet (UV) crosslinking — this adhesive also offers secondary moisture post-curing. This means that components in medical devices can be cured in a process-safe manner and without thermal influence, even if shadow zones are present in component cavities.
thefastmode.com
A1 Belarus Tests Unmanned Helicopter to Carry Out Remote Monitoring of Base Station
A1 Belarus announced that it used an unmanned helicopter to monitor the base station remotely. The data transmitted from the drone via the A1 mobile network helped to compile a detailed 3D model of the object in order to assess the condition of the radio equipment installed on it and the structure itself. In the future, the company plans to make such studies a permanent part of monitoring the technical condition of its network.
World's ‘most advanced’ zero-emissions electric passenger ferry plan unveiled
Targeting the worldwide high-speed ferry industry, a maritime design and technologies company has presented the plan for its new 100 percent electric EF-24 passenger vehicle. EF-24 is one of many zero-emission ships being created by Artemis Technologies in Belfast, Northern Ireland, according to a press release published by the company on Sunday.
