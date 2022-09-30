Read full article on original website
Related
Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
Act of kindness causes ripple effect in Richmond in honor of Officer Burton
An incredible act of kindness inspired by the relationship late Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton had with her community.
Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
Inside Indiana Business
Reid Health planning new Connersville campus
Richmond-based Reid Health is growing its footprint in Fayette County. The health system on Friday announced plans for a more than $100 million investment to establish a new campus in Connersville that will replace the former Fayette Regional Health System facility it acquired in 2019. Reid says the decision was...
Fox 59
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
RELATED PEOPLE
dayton.com
The Catering House by Christopher’s to hold soft opening
Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering is opening the doors to their new location next week on Linden Avenue in Dayton during a soft opening period. “As many of you already know, we recently purchased the old Pizza Hut building at 4211 Linden Avenue, on the corner of Linden and Woodman and not too far away from our previous location,” Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering said in a Facebook post Thursday night. “Our team has been working hard to make the space feel like our own - new kitchen that was approved by the health department, an updated dining room, and a fresh new look on the outside (still a work in progress).”
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week seven
Here are the scores from around Darke County for week seven.
Young Indiana cancer survivor wants other patients to know they're not alone
LAUREL, Indiana — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It's an effort to draw awareness to the nearly 16,000 young people diagnosed with cancer each year — and that number is increasing by about 1% every year. Sara Murrell is a third grader from Laurel, Indiana. Her courage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton
The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern>. This lively two-day celebration of Dayton’s music scene is expected to feature more than 20 live bands, 10 singer songwriters, and a DJ.
Crash blocks left lane on I-675N
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675N was closed for a short time Saturday afternoon after a crash. According to Kettering Police, a two vehicle crash occurred on I-675N at 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon by milepost 1.6. ODOT cameras showed the left lane was blocked. It is not known at this time […]
dayton.com
Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend
The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this weekend with potato sundaes, soup, candy and more. Jon Keck, festival chair, said his favorite part is seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun. Festivities kick off at Walton Park at 7 a.m. Saturday with registration for the 5K Tater-Trot...
wyso.org
Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home
Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1017thepoint.com
LEE SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY HEARNG; NO MODIFICATION APPEARS IN CHARGES
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no modification appearing in Odyssey online court records in the charges against Phillip Lee. He’s the man accused of shooting and killing RPD Officer Seara Burton. Lee is still due for a pre-trial hearing this coming Monday in Wayne Circuit Court. The charges Lee faces still include three counts of attempted murder, but nothing yet reflecting Officer Burton’s death. Lee continues to be held Wednesday morning in a northern Indiana prison.
Greenville woman, passenger killed in crash with semi on state Route 49; Trucker arrested, jailed
CELINA, Mercer County — The 25-year-old driver of a semitrailer accused of causing a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon that killed a Greenville woman and her passenger is in jail on two counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide with bond set at $250,000, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said. >> Tropical...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Huber Heights Sunday morning. Crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 Alternate and State Route 4 around 3 a.m. to reports of a crash involving two cars, according to initial reports. Three people...
19th annual Chocolate Festival kicks off in Dayton this weekend
DAYTON — The annual Chocolate Festival will kick off at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center this weekend. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m. at the location off of Infirmary Road in Dayton, according to a Facebook post. >>Pumpkin spice latte ring: Jeweler offers...
Comments / 0