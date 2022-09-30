Read full article on original website
ESPN host: 'Clemson is going to be a problem'
Clemson got some love from ESPN's College Football Final after the 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night in Death Valley. Joey Galloway talked about how the Tigers responded to the Wake Forest game (...)
blufftontoday.com
ACC football power rankings: Clemson soars while Pitt and NC State tumble
The Clemson Tigers secured their place at the top of the ACC with Saturday's 30-20 win over NC State while Pitt took a tumble after its surprising loss to Georgia Tech. Here are the USA TODAY Network's ACC power rankings:. 1. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) The Tigers all but wrapped...
wspa.com
High School Stand-Out D.J. Porter, Dorman
This week’s High School Stand-Out is a versatile performer for the Dorman Cavaliers. Here’s 7 News Sports Director Pete Yanity.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
Swinney gives update on Bresee after 'really scary' medical situation
Clemson was without starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in Saturday night’s top-10 matchup against NC State at Death Valley. The redshirt sophomore missed his second game in the past three due to (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team
Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
greenvillejournal.com
Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club
Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
anglerschannel.com
Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open
ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
WLTX.com
South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win
PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Welcome to Triple Tree!
Jim Roberts submitted this photo and note: “Looking right at home on a grass taxiway, this beautiful Cessna 180 arrives for the Triple Tree Aerodrome Fall Fly-In in Woodruff, S.C., which was held Sept 19-25, 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg's original Mary H. Wright Elementary building now open as Schoolhouse Lofts
SPARTANBURG — The building once founded as one of the first separate-but-equal schools in South Carolina has been redeveloped as an apartment community called Schoolhouse Lofts. It's a new beginning for the former Mary H. Wright Elementary School on the Southside of Spartanburg. On Sept. 29, there was a...
towncarolina.com
Photos: Greenville Night of E.A.T.S.
The Fall for Greenville Board of Directors hosted a Night of E.A.T.S—engagement and tastes—presented by GSP International Airport. The event, at Zen Greenville, included dinner provided by Table 301, Larkin’s, and Monkey Wrench Smokehouse. Live music rounded out the evening that serves as a kickoff for Fall for Greenville, set for October 14-16.
nypressnews.com
Mercedes, Volvo halt U.S. plants in wake of deadly storm
Mercedes said its plant in Ladson, South Carolina, outside Charleston, was halting production on Friday as a safety precaution. The plant employs about 1,600 people and builds the Mercedes Sprinter and Metris vans. A spokesman for BMW, which has a plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, said the automaker’s operations were...
golaurens.com
O'Shields receives contract extension, raise from District 56 board
The District 56 Board of Trustees has locked in Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, himself a graduate of the school district, until June 30, 2025. The contract extension vote came after a closed session evaluation at the board’s Monday night meeting. O’Shields receives a 5% pay increase, a car allowance of $150 per month, and a contribution of 1% to an annuity for each of the next two years.
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County’s growing industrial sector adding $415 million commerce park
The newest industrial hotspot in the Upstate? It just might be Cherokee County, where a Chicago-based developer has announced plans to build a 3.6 million-square-foot commerce park in Gaffney. The developer Glenstar and Creek Lane Capital have announced a 290-acre tract in Gaffney will be the destination for their newest...
