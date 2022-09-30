The District 56 Board of Trustees has locked in Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, himself a graduate of the school district, until June 30, 2025. The contract extension vote came after a closed session evaluation at the board’s Monday night meeting. O’Shields receives a 5% pay increase, a car allowance of $150 per month, and a contribution of 1% to an annuity for each of the next two years.

CLINTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO