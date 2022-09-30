ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team

Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
COLUMBIA, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club

Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
GREENVILLE, SC
anglerschannel.com

Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open

ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
ANDERSON, SC
#Freestyle Wrestling#Combat#The Presbyterian College#All American Honors
WLTX.com

South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win

PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
PELZER, SC
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Welcome to Triple Tree!

Jim Roberts submitted this photo and note: “Looking right at home on a grass taxiway, this beautiful Cessna 180 arrives for the Triple Tree Aerodrome Fall Fly-In in Woodruff, S.C., which was held Sept 19-25, 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?...
WOODRUFF, SC
towncarolina.com

Photos: Greenville Night of E.A.T.S.

The Fall for Greenville Board of Directors hosted a Night of E.A.T.S—engagement and tastes—presented by GSP International Airport. The event, at Zen Greenville, included dinner provided by Table 301, Larkin’s, and Monkey Wrench Smokehouse. Live music rounded out the evening that serves as a kickoff for Fall for Greenville, set for October 14-16.
GREENVILLE, SC
nypressnews.com

Mercedes, Volvo halt U.S. plants in wake of deadly storm

Mercedes said its plant in Ladson, South Carolina, outside Charleston, was halting production on Friday as a safety precaution. The plant employs about 1,600 people and builds the Mercedes Sprinter and Metris vans. A spokesman for BMW, which has a plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, said the automaker’s operations were...
LADSON, SC
golaurens.com

O'Shields receives contract extension, raise from District 56 board

The District 56 Board of Trustees has locked in Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, himself a graduate of the school district, until June 30, 2025. The contract extension vote came after a closed session evaluation at the board’s Monday night meeting. O’Shields receives a 5% pay increase, a car allowance of $150 per month, and a contribution of 1% to an annuity for each of the next two years.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

