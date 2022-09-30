ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

thecountrycook.net

Homestyle Chicken & Noodles - Weekend Potluck #550

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Homestyle Chicken & Noodles from Grandma Honey's House. Our other featured recipes include: Peanut Butter Spider Cookies from Tried & True Recipes, Cowboy Beef Dip from Homemade on a Weeknight and Mandy is sharing her secret ingredient for Super Moist Banana Bread!
Tyla

Woman shares hack to create bouncy hair without a curling iron

One influencer has come up with possibly the most incredible hair hack we've ever seen. Curling tongs aren't exactly easy to use, in fact, we've burned ourselves more times than we can count trying to get the perfect waves. So, when influencer Jillian Kreski, 25, discovered a genius hack to...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home

With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
The Kitchn

How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake

It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
agupdate.com

Farmhouse Muffins

Brown pork and onion. Add soup and cheese. Spray muffin tins. Form each biscuit into a 6-inch circle and place into muffin pans. Fill with meat mixture and bake at 375° for about 20 minutes or until brown.
Slate

Feeding Your Dog Does Not Have to Be Complicated

Recently, Queer Eye co-stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski captured headlines by hinting that they were in a relationship—and then revealing that they were actually just in business together, launching a pet food brand called Yummers. So far, it sells just one kind of product, “gourmet mix-ins” and meal supplements that “drive pets wild.”
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day

When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
Newsweek

Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

No-Bake Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits

1 package (4-serving size) vanilla fat-free sugar-free instant pudding and pie filling mix. 3 cups thawed reduced-fat whipped topping, divided. 1. Beat cream cheese in medium bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add pumpkin, milk, pudding mix, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves; beat 1 minute, or until smooth. Fold in 1 1/2 cups whipped topping.
lovemeow.com

Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together

A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
Alisha Starr

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites

Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
Scary Mommy

If The Family Cat’s A Little Too Comfy On The Counter, A Vet Has Advice For You

When I adopted my cat Olive a couple of years ago, I tried my best to keep her off the countertops. I tried scolding her, and as a nicer tactic, simply taking her off and using treats as positive reinforcement. Of course, all this was in vain. As much as I've tried to rectify her behavior, Olive continues to jump on countertops. Kitchen, bathroom, wherever there's a counter, she wants to be on it. I've now given up and accepted my kitty is a countertop hopper extraordinaire (while also always making sure to have some disinfectant wipes on hand). I know I'm not alone since countertop hopping is a fairly common trait for felines. In fact, data shows that thousands of people every month search "how to keep cats off counters." If you're like me, you've accepted this bad habit — even if you don't like it.
Vogue Magazine

Get Your Pearly Whites Whiter With These Dentist-Recommended Treatments

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The cosmetics industry is chockfull of serums and gadgets galore promising beautifying results. While before and after transformations aren’t always guaranteed, the best teeth whitening products can offer serious results—done yourself, no dentist required! But that’s not to say we didn’t consult a dentist to help us select the most efficacious bleaching toothpastes, whitening LED light kits, and more.
therecipecritic.com

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These pumpkin chocolate chip bars are the perfect fall treat! They bring in that classic pumpkin flavor with their soft and delicious texture and chocolaty taste. I bet you won’t be able to stop at just one!
BHG

I Tried TikTok’s Trending Twist on Avocado Toast, and It’s Now an A.M. Go-To

Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
