SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting that took place last night in Grape Creek. As first reported, on Sep. 27, a women was shot by her boyfriend inside of their mobile home. Once TGCSO deputies arrived they were told by the boyfriend that he had shot her while he was high on meth. Court documents also revealed that deputies discovered a sawed off shot gun. For the original story see: Meth'd Up Grape Creek Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend with a Redneck Shotgun in a Mobile Home The release from the TGCSO did not…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO