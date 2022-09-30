Read full article on original website
San Angelo bar fight leads to homicide
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 40-year old Ray Vera has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation on Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon on 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other...
Man killed in San Angelo stabbing incident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
Aggravated Assault Arrests Tops the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Multiple guns stolen during vehicle burglaries
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is sharing tips on how to keep firearms safe from thieves after multiple firearms have been stolen during vehicle burglaries. “Although most gun owners are responsible, the decision to leave a gun in your vehicle can have major consequences, ” said SAPD Stolen firearms are often […]
Possession of the Devil's Lettuce & Hard Drugs Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 14 arrests including the following: Adam Mendoza was arrested for…
TGCSO: Suspect's Reckless Actions Caused Death of San Angelo Women
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting that took place last night in Grape Creek. As first reported, on Sep. 27, a women was shot by her boyfriend inside of their mobile home. Once TGCSO deputies arrived they were told by the boyfriend that he had shot her while he was high on meth. Court documents also revealed that deputies discovered a sawed off shot gun. For the original story see: Meth'd Up Grape Creek Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend with a Redneck Shotgun in a Mobile Home The release from the TGCSO did not…
San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a woman beating her so badly she suffered a broken leg. According to a law enforcement affidavit, on September 21, 2022, officers responded to the 25th Street in San Angelo regarding an unknown problem. Once police arrived, they discovered a woman whose injuries included a severely broken leg. On September 28, 2022, investigators met with witnesses and other individuals involved and obtained statements. Through the investigation, they learned that both the victim and defendant, identified as Stephen Thomas…
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver
BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger. At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer. …
San Angelo Teen Arrested for School Shooting Threat
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
Traffic detoured due to chemical spill in Rising Star
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic is being detoured off Highway 36 in Rising Star due to a chemical spill. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a semi-truck that was transporting a cargo tank full of hydrogen peroxide was traveling west down the highway near Rising Star when it lost control and overturned, causing […]
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday
WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
5 medical choppers evac injured from multiple collisions in Runnels County in 24-hours
RUNNELS COUNTY – Two days of accidents in Runnels County had 5 life flights in less than 24 hours in Runnels County. At one point there were 3 helicopters on the ground at one time and two ambulances at the various collision scenes. One collision was on highway 67 toward Talpa, near CR 125. It…
San Angelo ISD Releases Statement on Threat at Central High School
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo ISD released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the threat at Central High School Friday morning. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that there was a threat and a lockdown situation at around 11:45 a.m. Later it was updated that the campus was safe and students were released. For the original story see: Police Find No Evidence of Imminent Danger After Reports of Shooting at Central High The following is a statement from the San Angelo ISD: This morning, Friday, September 30, 2022, San Angelo ISD and Central High School were made aware of an alleged threat.…
2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
College Hills Update: Month-long closure begins Monday
The City of San Angelo released information regarding a closure that will occur on College Hills Boulevard starting Monday, Oct. 3.
Extended Closure of a Section of College Hills Blvd. Begins Monday
There have been several temporary street closures in the area on College Hills from Millbrook to Ave. N recently because of the construction, but this one is notable because it will last for over a month from Monday, Oct. 3 to Monday, Nov. 14. The closure is part of a...
