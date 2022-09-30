ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

San Angelo bar fight leads to homicide

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 40-year old Ray Vera has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation on Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon on 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Man killed in San Angelo stabbing incident

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Aggravated Assault Arrests Tops the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Multiple guns stolen during vehicle burglaries

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is sharing tips on how to keep firearms safe from thieves after multiple firearms have been stolen during vehicle burglaries. “Although most gun owners are responsible, the decision to leave a gun in your vehicle can have major consequences, ” said SAPD Stolen firearms are often […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Possession of the Devil's Lettuce & Hard Drugs Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 14 arrests including the following: Adam Mendoza was arrested for…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TGCSO: Suspect's Reckless Actions Caused Death of San Angelo Women

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting that took place last night in Grape Creek. As first reported, on Sep. 27, a women was shot by her boyfriend inside of their mobile home. Once TGCSO deputies arrived they were told by the boyfriend that he had shot her while he was high on meth. Court documents also revealed that deputies discovered a sawed off shot gun. For the original story see: Meth'd Up Grape Creek Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend with a Redneck Shotgun in a Mobile Home The release from the TGCSO did not…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a woman beating her so badly she suffered a broken leg. According to a law enforcement affidavit, on September 21, 2022, officers responded to the 25th Street in San Angelo regarding an unknown problem. Once police arrived, they discovered a woman whose injuries included a severely broken leg. On September 28, 2022, investigators met with witnesses and other individuals involved and obtained statements. Through the investigation, they learned that both the victim and defendant, identified as Stephen Thomas…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Drug Paraphernalia#Indecent Assault#Police#The Daily Booking Report#Vop#Tgcdf
San Angelo LIVE!

Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver

BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger.   At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer.  …
BALLINGER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Teen Arrested for School Shooting Threat

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Traffic detoured due to chemical spill in Rising Star

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic is being detoured off Highway 36 in Rising Star due to a chemical spill. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a semi-truck that was transporting a cargo tank full of hydrogen peroxide was traveling west down the highway near Rising Star when it lost control and overturned, causing […]
RISING STAR, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday

WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
WINTERS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo ISD Releases Statement on Threat at Central High School

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo ISD released a statement  Friday afternoon regarding the threat at Central High School Friday morning.   San Angelo LIVE! first reported that there was a threat and a lockdown situation at around 11:45 a.m. Later it was updated that the campus was safe and students were released. For the original story see: Police Find No Evidence of Imminent Danger After Reports of Shooting at Central High The following is a statement from the San Angelo ISD: This morning, Friday, September 30, 2022, San Angelo ISD and Central High School were made aware of an alleged threat.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy