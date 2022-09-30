NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that LARRY PICOU (“PICOU”), age 56, of Gibson, La.; has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022 to count one (1) in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years’ imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years; and a fine up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.

GIBSON, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO