Marrow Fine Debuts MGK Ring Collection With Diamonds From That Viral Red Carpet Manicure

Cardi B Pairs Her Butt-Baring Dress With a Deep French Manicure
Cardi B recently bared (almost) all in an extreme backless dress that showed off some of her best assets, including her colorful butt tattoo. But although her outfit brought the shock factor, she kept her nails simple and trendy with a deep french manicure. The look is a slightly more modern take on classic french tips, involving thicker smile lines that typically start closer to the middle of the nail rather than the edge. In Cardi B's case, she opted for length, rocking long square acrylics, which she displayed on her husband Offset's chest. The final look didn't pull any attention away from her black nylon dress (not that it would stand much of a chance) yet still looked glamorous.
Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal
Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
See All of Kylie Jenner's Dazzling Paris Fashion Week Looks, Including Her Over-the-Top Jewelry
Jenner has already served several glamorous looks in the City of Light Kylie Jenner's turning her trip to Paris into her own personal fashion show. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has taken in a handful of Paris Fashion Week shows already and has shown up to each presentation looking more glam than the last. Paris Fashion Week, the last week of Fashion Month for the season, may have just started, but Jenner has already served four stunning looks. For Acne Studios' presentation on Wednesday, Jenner, 25, wore an angelic white dress...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Elle
Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris
These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids. On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Paris Jackson Showed Off Her Rocker Roots in This Sheer Black Dress at Paris Fashion Week
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Paris Jackson’s red carpet appearances, it’s that she always understands the assignment. Whether she wants to look like a fairy princess or rock god, she can always add her own spin on a show-stopping look. And it’s no different at Paris Fashion Week!
Chelsea Clinton Looks Chic in Gold Sandals & Red Silk Jumpsuit at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event
Chelsea Clinton was sharply suited for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields. Clinton arrived with her mother, Hillary, as well as actress Sandra Oh, in a deep red jumpsuit. The wine-hued ensemble featured a folded sleeveless bodice and silky texture, complete with long pleated trousers. Clinton finished her tonal ensemble with a delicate gold necklace with small pendant accents. She also accented her outfit with a pair of metallic gold sandals; though the open-toed pair wasn’t fully visible, they did appear to feature squared toes...
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds’ NYFW Runway
Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim. Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric...
Keke Palmer Pops in Dramatic Cutout Gown, Platforms & More for Time100 Next 2022
Keke Palmer shone in vibrant color on Time magazine for her appearance on its 2022 Time100 Next list. On the magazine’s latest cover, the “Nope” star posed for photography duo AB + DM in a dramatic Del Core gown. Her ensemble featured a green and white ombre off-the-shoulder top with flowing sleeves, as well as a mini-length skirt and lower tier connected by silver metal accents, creating a cutout effect. Finishing Palmer’s Wayman and Micah-styled ensemble were large silver hoop earrings.
Fran Drescher Suits Up in Double Breasted Blazer & Mesh Pointed-Toe Pumps at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event
Fran Drescher hit the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. dressed in a black and white ensemble inspired by men’s suiting with peekaboo footwear. The actress was suited up in a cropped black double-breasted blazer which she wore overtop a sparkling silver mock neck top, the metallic shine contrasting the stark black garment in a pleasing manner. For bottoms, the “Happily Divorced” star donned pleated slightly oversized black slacks to match her blazer, the simple silhouette and color making the trousers extremely versatile. Drescher wore her dark brown tresses back and out of her face,...
Julia Garner Takes Risks In 7-Inch Heels & Floral Cutout Gucci Dress at Emmy Awards 2022
Julia Garner turned the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet into a high-fashion runway. The annual event is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight and will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. Garner won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the Netflix’s “Ozark.” Garner embodied glamour as she arrived with her husband Mark Foster in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress. The garment had a round neckline, slightly pointed shoulders and a diamond stomach cutout at the center. Adding an extra dose of edge to her look, the “Inventing Anna” star styled...
Taylor Swift's Sparkly Hip-Cutout Dress Is an Unexpected Choice
For Taylor Swift, a new album comes with a new era of style. The 11-time Grammy winner was honored with the songwriter-artist of the decade achievement at Wednesday evening's Nashville Songwriter Awards, where she dazzled in a black figure-hugging sequin gown. It was a sultrier choice for the singer, who started revealing her "Midnights" track list on TikTok just hours after the ceremony. The Michael Kors Collection design had all the elements of a sleek, striking dress: an asymmetrical hip cutout, one sleeve, and a high slit.
Drew Barrymore Makes an Elegant Arrival in Brandon Maxwell Cape-Dress & Hidden Heels at the Albie Awards
Drew Barrymore made an elegant fashion statement at the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s first Albie Awards in New York City last night. Barrymore wore a black crew neck dress with a matching cape detail that gathered around the neckline. The floor-length dress was a part of a previous Brandon Maxwell collection.
Bella Hadid Transitions Into Fall in A Tan Suede Skirt & Patent Leather Boots with Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman
The ever fashionable Bella Hadid was spotted alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today in warm fall tones. Dressed for the season, Hadid zipped up a mock neck Nike burgundy windbreaker striped with white, featuring exaggerated balloon-like sleeves. On bottom, the former “Victoria’s Secret” model sported a high-waisted tan suede pleated maxi skirt that blew in the wind along with her tousled brown hair. Accessorizing minimally, Hadid wore dainty dangling gold heart earrings and got shady with small black sunglasses.
Heidi Klum Puts On A Leggy Display In An LBD And Embellished Headband On ‘AGT’
Heidi Klum just showed off her iconic figure and toned legs in a strapless, sultry LBD on America’s Got Talent! The supermodel, 49, donned a classic, curve-hugging black frock with a thigh-skimming hemline while filming the talent show last week, and her shimmering accessories made the outfit even more epic.
Jourdan Dunn cuts an elegant figure in a chocolate faux-leather midi dress and knee-high boots at Hermes show during Paris Fashion Week
Jourdan Dunn cut an elegant figure as she stepped out at the Hermes show on Friday for the sixth day of Paris Fashion Week. The model, 32, looked effortlessly chic in a button-up faux leather chocolate midi dress, which she teamed with brown knee-high boots. She kept her essentials in...
