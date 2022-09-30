ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 27

Biggest Bird ?
2d ago

"Our schools have shifted from political neutral places of learning, to government-sponsored indoctrination centers driven by radical progressive ideologies. When teachers like me speak up, they are threatened and harassed,” she continued. “That's not education, it's sanctioned violence". She's absolutely right!!!

Reply
25
NGNG
2d ago

she is a great teacher, and everything she is saying is straight up factz. kids want to rule them selves and that's not how life works, and these schools are covering for them and hiding it from us!

Reply(3)
9
Linda Lonczak
2d ago

they should all b suspended for walking out. teachers are allowed their own opinion and don't need to conform to a bunch of misbehaving brats. guess what, its not all about you! it's about acceptance on both sides and no matter what you think, parents make decisions for their children. another stellar divisive article by that trash publication go local!!

Reply
14
Related
ABC6.com

Barrington student raises $7K for Alzheimer’s

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Barrington High School student raised $7,000 for Alzheimer’s research this weekend. Leo Caldarella, a senior at Barrington High School, raised the money in honor of his grandmother, who was recently diagnosed. Caldarella organized a team of 42 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s...
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend.  All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
rhodycigar.com

Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement

Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island distributes $3.5M to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds. The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
WESTERLY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Teachers Union
ABC6.com

Temporary bike path opens at Hope Street in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new temporary one-mile trail opened off of Hope Street Saturday. The path can be used for walking, jogging, and biking on the East Side of Providence. Jill Eschelman of the Providence Streets Coalition told ABC 6 News that there are a lot of bikers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala

Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
iheart.com

Court's In Session Soon In South Kingstown

The Town Council of South Kingstown is approving a municipal court. 28 of Rhode Island's 39 cities and towns now have their own court to deal with local issues like ordinance violations. The Rhode Island General Assembly approved enabling legislation for South Kingstown to establish the municipal court in 2019.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
providencedailydose.com

North Burial Ground — Makers Market Sunday

Head over to the North Burial Ground this Sunday for a makers market, take a tour of the cemetery, and maybe pick up some North Burial Ground merch. The Archibald & Angell Market is a celebration of North Burial Ground’s earliest history when the burial ground served many purposes including farming and farm stands. Both the Archibald and Angell families had economic interests in the land that would become North Burial Ground, so we named our market after them! We’re hosting an artisan’s market to honor that legacy, and kick off our Halloween season!
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October

WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy