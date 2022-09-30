ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Mt. Vernon Fall Festival features food, music, parade

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Fall Festival will feature food, music, a parade, vendors and more. The free event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30 in downtown Mt. Vernon and runs through Saturday. The grand marshal for the 2022 Fall in Love with Mt. Vernon Crossroads...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
97ZOK

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, IL
City
Murphysboro, IL
Q985

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday

It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Football Games#Localevent#Festival#The Marching Bulldogs#Chan
KFVS12

2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
DIX, IL
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
abc17news.com

St. Charles man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks

Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Charles man was seriously hurt after a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened Friday afternoon at the 18-mile-mark of the main channel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 68-year-old Ward Twyford was crossing the main channel when...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
103GBF

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
KMOV

Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
QSR Web

A&W to expand presence in Illinois

A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
BELLEVILLE, IL
wlip.com

Supply, Demand, Hurricane Ian Lead to Big Gas Price Jumps in Wisconsin, Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Prices at the pump have seen a dramatic rise on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 23-cents from this point last week, and is back above the 4-dollar mark at $4.15…36-cents above the national average. Lake County jumped 21-cents to an average of $4.20. Wisconsin saw an even bigger jump, increasing by 46-cents over the last week to an average of $3.93…which is 15-cents higher than the national average. Kenosha County jumped 50-cents and also stands at $3.93 a gallon. AAA says gasoline supplies being down, and demand being up…mixed with the massive Hurricane Ian have contributed to the quick rise in prices.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy