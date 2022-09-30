Read full article on original website
Transformers cards are coming to Magic: The Gathering
They'll be double-sided. Also, Megatron's a tank.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Merc with a Mouth's MCU Debut
Are the Previous Deadpool and X-Men Films Available to Stream?. Deadpool, AKA Wade Wilson, AKA the Merc with a Mouth, first made his debut in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Pretty much the only thing people liked from that was Ryan Reynolds was a perfect fit for the character, but they just wanted to see him don that glorious red suit and enact some of that fourth-wall-breaking humor that he's so well-known for in the comics. Seven years later, we finally got that with the first Deadpool film in 2016, followed by Deadpool 2 two years later in 2018. Both films are among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, only being beaten by Joker (2019). With that R rating, you can imagine that the Deadpool films brought with them a foul-mouthed, raunchy sense of humor, which was totally okay for a self-aware superhero satire.
Only 5 movies have ever hit $2 billion at the box office — here they all are
James Cameron and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are the two consistent factors when it comes to earning the most at the box office.
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 Minutes
The sequel will be the second-longest title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind 'Avengers: Endgame,' but it's notably shorter than DC's 2022 'The Batman,' which ran nearly three hours. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Logo text. Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel Black...
ComicBook
The Munsters Rotten Tomatoes Score Released
Rob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters has officially arrived and as seems to be tradition with the rocker turned filmmaker's movies, the critics scores are out and they're not kind. As of this writing, the TV series has a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is rated "Rotten" right now. No official critical consensus has been written just yet, but Zombie's reboot of the classic sitcom is getting thrashed by a few though a handful have found some charm in the revival. Check out what the.
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion Director Admits Jurassic Park Probably Didn't Need Sequels
When Jurassic Park was released in the 1990s, immediately making things a franchise wasn't the first thin studios were considering, especially not with Steven Spielberg movies. As Doctor Malcolm says though, life found a way, and five sequels to the Michael Crichton adaptation have been released over the past three decades with the franchise bringing in over $6 billion at the global box office. The latest of these, Jurassic World Dominion, marked a culmination point for everything before it, reuniting the old and new casts into one. Even though it was a big movie for Universal, and the sixth in the entire franchise, director Colin Trevorrow has kind of admitted that all these sequels shouldn't exist.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The first reactions for Werewolf by Night surfaced over the weekend with an overwhelmingly positive response from those who got a first glimpse at the series. Tuesday, Rotten Tomatoes uploaded the first score for the Michael Giacchino-direct special, and it's about as good as it can get. As of this writing, Werewolf by Night has a perfect score on the review-aggregating site.
Digital Trends
The best horror movie prequels
A friendly disclaimer: As this is a prequel film roundup, we’ll be discussing some cinematic details that could spoil certain elements of other movies in each of the following franchises. Have you ever wondered how the annual Purge got started in the first place? Have you pondered the question...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther 2’ baddie Namor being confirmed as a mutant isn’t sitting well with every MCU supporter
Let’s face it; the hype surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reached a point of self-sufficiency; after that hauntingly charismatic trailer and its subsequent ethos as a surefire high point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four theatrical efforts, there’s no doubt that people will be lining up in spades come November.
ComicBook
Wolverine Comic in Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Announcement Identified
On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, releasing in theaters in September 2024. Reynolds announced the news in a video that included a shot of him in his Deadpool costume reading a comic book. Though the comic was folded back on itself, concealing its cover, we've identified the comic book Reynolds is reading in the video based on the interior pages. The comic book is Wolverine (Vol. 7) #21, written by Benjamin Percy, with art by Adam Kubert, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Cory Petit. Marvel Comics published the issue in May.
Hugh Jackman Will Return as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’
So remember when Hugh Jackman played Wolverine one last time in Logan and that was supposed to be high big send-off as the character?. So that turned out to be a big load a nonsense. Not that fans are going to complain when they hear this news: Ryan Reynolds has...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avatar 2’ Eyeing $650M Domestic Run, Unlikely to Dehtrone ‘Top Gun Maverick’
While there have been many discussions surrounding the slow recovery of the box office since the pandemic started back in 2020, there have been some massive successes even through these unpredictable times. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick went on to break far past any expectations set on the projects, and there has been a lot of hope that Avatar: The Way of Water would do exactly the same later this year. It’s the first sequel to James Cameron‘s passion project from 2009. While the film is set to make a big splash in the box office, it may not surpass its predecessor.
