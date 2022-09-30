Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 6
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Has a Golden Opportunity in Front of Him
Forecasts favor a good night for the Pitt Panthers' star tailback against Georgia Tech.
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
247Sports
Four-star guard Jaland Lowe chooses Pittsburgh
Jeff Capel has landed his third prospect in the Class of 2023. This time it is Jaland Lowe who announced his commitment to Pittsburgh this evening. “It is just the culture and the coaching staff,” Lowe said. “I like the opportunity and what they are building up there.”
5 things we learned in Week 5: Rodney Gallagher makes history again
Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher was 0-3 against conference foe Thomas Jefferson, and his Mustangs were outscored 160-3 in the first three years of his high school football career. This series was as one-sided as could be. Laurel Highlands was 0-28 all-time against the WPIAL powerhouse, but that winless record...
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
977rocks.com
Riverhounds Fall to Visiting San Antonio FC
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell to the visiting San Antonio FC on Saturday, the final 1-0. Saturday’s match remained scoreless until the 86th minute. With the win, San Antonio clinched the top overall spot in this year’s USL postseason. Pittsburgh will return to action this coming Sunday (October 9th)...
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
977rocks.com
Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links
There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Rivers Casino tops $100M in payments to SEA for PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County announced on Friday that the North Shore gaming and entertainment entity has now paid $101.5 million toward construction of PPG Paints Arena. Rivers Casino contributes $7.5 million annually to the SEA, with installments occurring...
The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is listed for sale
PITTSBURGH — The Galleria, a mall in Mt. Lebanon, has been put up for sale. The property was listed for sale without an asking price on the commercial real estate website Crexi late last week. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
cranberryeagle.com
61st class reunion set
The Evans City High School Class of 1961 had its 61st reunion Sept. 9 at Hartmann's Deep Valley Golf Course in Harmony. Those attending were in front row, from left, Jeannie Johnston, Betty Lorish, Retta James, Anita Goehring, Janice Marburger, Kathy Baney, Karen Wehrs and Paulette Johns; and second row, from left, Virginia Kollecek, Judy Meeder, Maudress Burr, Ronald Sitler, Anabelle McMurdo, Edward Gifford, Ronald Schlott, Gary Magill, Wayne Rapp and William Band. Submitted Photo.
wtae.com
One person shot in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood Sunday morning
Shots rang out Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, leaving one man injured and another running for cover. Shotspotter was activated for multiple shots around 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Wilbur Street. Police found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital...
New Kensington-Arnold School District addresses ‘offensive’ video posted by Valley HS students
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The New Kensington-Arnold School District addressed a video posted by students at Valley High School that contained what the district calls inappropriate content and offensive language. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a letter sent to families by superintendent Chris Sefcheck said the video has...
977rocks.com
Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center
Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
