ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Indiana, PA
City
Butler, PA
Seneca, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Butler, PA
Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Saxonburg, PA
Butler, PA
Football
City
Seneca, PA
Seneca, PA
Sports
247Sports

Four-star guard Jaland Lowe chooses Pittsburgh

Jeff Capel has landed his third prospect in the Class of 2023. This time it is Jaland Lowe who announced his commitment to Pittsburgh this evening. “It is just the culture and the coaching staff,” Lowe said. “I like the opportunity and what they are building up there.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sru#Football Tonight#College Football#American Football#Wbut#Wisr#Iup#The Rock Station 97 7 Fm#Acc#Penn State#Butlerradio Com
977rocks.com

Riverhounds Fall to Visiting San Antonio FC

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell to the visiting San Antonio FC on Saturday, the final 1-0. Saturday’s match remained scoreless until the 86th minute. With the win, San Antonio clinched the top overall spot in this year’s USL postseason. Pittsburgh will return to action this coming Sunday (October 9th)...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
977rocks.com

Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links

There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

61st class reunion set

The Evans City High School Class of 1961 had its 61st reunion Sept. 9 at Hartmann's Deep Valley Golf Course in Harmony. Those attending were in front row, from left, Jeannie Johnston, Betty Lorish, Retta James, Anita Goehring, Janice Marburger, Kathy Baney, Karen Wehrs and Paulette Johns; and second row, from left, Virginia Kollecek, Judy Meeder, Maudress Burr, Ronald Sitler, Anabelle McMurdo, Edward Gifford, Ronald Schlott, Gary Magill, Wayne Rapp and William Band. Submitted Photo.
EVANS CITY, PA
wtae.com

One person shot in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood Sunday morning

Shots rang out Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, leaving one man injured and another running for cover. Shotspotter was activated for multiple shots around 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Wilbur Street. Police found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital...
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center

Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy