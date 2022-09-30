Read full article on original website
Bowie Man Convicted For Role In $28 Million Ponzi Scheme With “1st Million Dollars”
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal jury in Maryland convicted Arley Ray Johnson, age 63, of Bowie, Maryland, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted late yesterday after a 10-day trial.
CNN looks at Virginia race that may decide control of the House
CNN’s Dana Bash reports on a Virginia election that could decide which party controls the House of Representatives. Incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) is taking on GOP challenger Jen Kiggans.
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
DC Attorney General sues Liberty Tax claiming it misled thousands of customers
WASHINGTON - D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is putting Liberty Tax on notice after filing a lawsuit against the company claiming it mislead and secretly increased the cost of tax preparation for thousands of D.C. taxpayers. Liberty Tax is the 3rd largest taxes filer in the nation -with multiple offices...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things for couples to do in dc | 9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples. From the outside, Washington DC can seem like a concrete jungle full of busy government workers and middle school grade field trip groups. However, there are many ways to escape the bustle of the city’s busy sidewalks to have a truly romantic experience here. As a DC local, it’s one of my favorite challenges to find romantic places within my own city for when my long-distance boyfriend comes to visit. After lots of trial and error, I’ve compiled a list of 9 of my favorite romantic things to do in DC!
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
Bowser Shuffles Existing Leadership For Two New Agencies Replacing DCRA
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday announced her picks to head the new city agencies that will replace the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, which was broken up by the D.C. Council over years-long concerns that it was too big and failed to do its many jobs well. But...
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
Hundreds of Virginians have had firearms confiscated through red-flag laws
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of Virginians have had their guns confiscated from them through red-flag laws since those rules went into effect more than two years ago, according to data in the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Red-flag laws allow police to seize firearms from a person if a...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
Leftist columnist rips Dems’ fake outrage over threats to ‘democracy’
Leftist columnist Walt Rubel recently ripped Democrats a new one over their gerrymandering and their false outrage against Republicans. Rubel wrote for the NPR affiliate KRWG Public Media, “Two years ago, money poured into the district, as anybody with a TV or mailbox knows. The contest between first-term incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small and Republican challenger Yvette Herrell was the most expensive in the nation, with a combined $37.3 million in campaign spending; $24.3 million coming from outside groups.”
Virginia looks unlikely to hit 2024 target for retail marijuana sales
When Virginia lawmakers voted almost two years ago to legalize marijuana, their 2024 target date to begin retail sales struck many as a long time to wait.What's happening: It's starting to look like it might not even happen in 2024.State of play: Any legislation authorizing retail sales in 2024 would have to pass when the General Assembly convenes for the next session in January.That means it would still have to get past the same GOP majority that refused to give the issue a hearing last session.What they're saying: "Nothing has changed that I'm aware of," Garren Shipley, spokesperson for House...
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
‘Hateful, Ignorant, Wrong’
It's not about bathrooms like it was never about water fountains. That is what a hand-made protest sign held by two Herndon High School students said the morning of Sept. 26 during a school-allowed protest activity. Approximately 300 students gathered in front of the school at 9:45 a.m. as part of a county and state-wide protest demonstration organized by Pride Liberation Project in response revisions to transgender policies in public schools that some called “cruel and anti-trans.“
Ashburn couple bikes from Mexican border to Canadian border
The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route runs roughly 2,750 miles from the Mexico border to Banff, Alberta, in Canada. Along the way, bikers pass through New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Riders climb a total of 150,000 feet of hills and mountains over the course of the trail. It...
Virginia or Maryland? GSA reveals scoring system that will determine new FBI HQ site
In March, a funding bill passed by Congress ordered the General Services Administration to begin the process of selecting a suburban location for a new FBI headquarters, with a goal of having the new site selected by the end of the fiscal year. With a new fiscal year starting Oct....
