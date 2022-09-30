Read full article on original website
BRP Breaks Ground on NEW Can-Am Electric Motorcycle Plant in Queretaro
QUERÉTARO, Mexico – BRP Inc. confirms the start of construction of its first EV manufacturing plant and a major milestone in the Company’s electric journey. Yesterday marked the ground-breaking ceremony of the Can-Am electric two-wheel motorcycle production facility in Querétaro, Mexico, which will be adjacent to the current BRP campus in the city. Production of the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse, the Company’s first two electric motorcycle models unveiled at the recent Club BRP, is set to begin in March 2024, with expected deliveries to consumers during summer 2024.
Xos Delivers 65 Vehicles to Merchants Fleet in Q3 2022
LOS ANGELES – Xos, Inc., a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has delivered 65 of its 100% battery-electric stepvan to return customer Merchants Fleet. The vehicles have been split between Antioch in Northern California and Alhambra in Southern California. This brings the total number of Xos stepvans delivered to Merchants Fleet to 123.
Automobili Pininfarina Delivers First Battista Cars to U.S. Customers
Automobili Pininfarina reaches major milestone with the delivery of two Battista pure-electric hyper GT cars in North America –including the first of the exclusive Battista Anniversario cars. CAMBIANO, Italy and MUNICH, Germany – The first Battista pure-electric hyper GT cars crafted for clients in North America are delivered to...
Kia UK reveals pricing and specifications for expanded Soul EV line-up
Choice of 39.2kWh ‘medium range’ and 64kWh ‘long range’ battery options for the first time in the UK. Kia has revealed UK pricing and specifications for the 2023 model year Soul EV line-up, as order books open for the newly upgraded model. In 2021, Soul EV...
Henrico Citizen
Rail union negotiates more terms; some Virginia workers still disappointed
Rail workers in a union with Virginia members reached a second tentative agreement with railroad corporations days ahead of another planned strike, though some members said they are still not happy with the new terms. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19, or IAM District 19, rejected...
Scania: Collaboration across industries to enable electrified heavy transport
SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden – A new heavy battery electric truck has started to operate on the roads in Mälardalen region, Sweden. The electric truck is one of the first of its kind and can handle loads up to 64 tonnes. It is Scania, transport- and machinery service company Foria, and recycling- and environment company Rang-Sells that has made this possible. The electric truck is a part of REEL-project.
Audi now with more fully electric models than any other manufacturer with start of Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron sales
Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron join Audi electric portfolio making premium electrification more attainable than ever. HERNDON, Va. – Audi of America today announced that the anticipated on sale date for the 2023 Q4 e-tron portfolio has arrived. The Q4 e-tron family welcomes a new rear-wheel drive variant; the Q4 40 e-tron. With the addition of the Q4 40 e-tron, customers can achieve an EPA estimated range of up to 265 miles. The Q4 e-tron portfolio comes to market designed to make a seamless transition to electric vehicle ownership, and makes getting into a fully-electric Audi more accessible than ever. With the addition of the fourth and fifth models to Audi’s fully electric fleet, the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi has the largest offering of fully electric models than any automaker in the U.S.
Kia America Announces 2023 Niro Hybrid Pricing
Kia has announced pricing for the all-new second-generation 2023 Niro Hybrid, starting at $26,490, excluding destination. IRVINE, CA – The all-new second-generation 2023 Niro Hybrid offers more to love with a modern design, larger dimensions and more standard technology. With its increased dimensions, the crossover utility vehicle boasts best-in-class passenger room and offers available driver convenience technology such as dual panoramic displays and transferable digital key technology. Designed from the ground up to exceed the expectations of hybrid vehicle shoppers, the Niro stands out with a bold design inspired by the “Opposites United” philosophy that seamlessly combines naturistic forms and aerodynamic refinement. Open the Niro’s doors to an avant-garde interior including slim, contemporary seats covered by high-quality bio polyurethane and Tencel™ made from eucalyptus leaves.
