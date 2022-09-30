Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron join Audi electric portfolio making premium electrification more attainable than ever. HERNDON, Va. – Audi of America today announced that the anticipated on sale date for the 2023 Q4 e-tron portfolio has arrived. The Q4 e-tron family welcomes a new rear-wheel drive variant; the Q4 40 e-tron. With the addition of the Q4 40 e-tron, customers can achieve an EPA estimated range of up to 265 miles. The Q4 e-tron portfolio comes to market designed to make a seamless transition to electric vehicle ownership, and makes getting into a fully-electric Audi more accessible than ever. With the addition of the fourth and fifth models to Audi’s fully electric fleet, the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi has the largest offering of fully electric models than any automaker in the U.S.

