After XDC Network secured $50M from LDA Capital, how far can its value grow?
XDC Network (XDC/USD) is an enterprise-grade Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain that features interoperable smart contracts. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. XDC Network was originally founded in 2019, and the XDC cryptocurrency fuels the transactions and the smart contracts on...
Grayscale’s new broker dealer for Bitcoin Trust replaces Genesis
Grayscale Securities takes over from Genesis Global Trading as distributor and marketer for Bitcoin Trust. Genesis will, however, remain as a Liquidity Provider. The changes are effective Monday 3 October, 2022, Grayscale announced. Grayscale Investments, the digital assets investment firm behind the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC), has unveiled a...
Celsius founder withdrew $10M weeks to crypto lender’s bankruptcy: Report
Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky resigned as CEO on 27 September. The ex-CEO reportedly withdrew $10 million from the lender weeks before halting customer withdrwals. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July. Celsius Network (CEL/USD) founder Alex Mashinsky, who recently resigned as the bankrupt crypto lender’s CEO, withdrew $10 million from the...
Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’
The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
Is LUNC about to soar on Coinbase listing? Here’s where to buy Terra Luna Classic
Luna Classic is the token of the now infamous Terra blockchain, which collapsed in May. On Monday, Binance announced it would burn the token to cut its supply. Terra Luna Classic might break out and attempt to retest $0.00031 levels. As efforts mount to achieve a listing of the Terra...
It’s time to part ways with the energy stocks: Karen Firestone
OPEC+ to consider cutting oil production by a million barrels per day. Karen Firestone explains why she is no longer exposed to energy stocks. IEO is currently up more than 35% versus the start of the year 2022. “Energy” is outperforming every other sector this year but Karen Firestone (Aureus...
Credit Suisse CDS spike is ‘not a Lehman Brothers moment’
Credit Suisse had its 5-year credit-default swaps climb to a record high since 2009. Bear Traps Report's Larry McDonald reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Shares of the Zurich-headquartered investment bank hit an all-time low on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG (SWX: CSGN) is in focus on Monday...
DXY index forecast as US dollar forms shooting star
The DXY index has jumped in the past four months straight. It rallied as global risks continued rising in September. The Fed decided to continue hiking its interest rates. The US dollar index (DXY) has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. It has risen in the past four months straight and is now trading at the highest level since May 2001. The index has surged by more than 16% this year and is about 25% above the lowest point in 2020.
Should you buy Vodafone stock amid M&A talk?
Vodafone share price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days. Vodafone confirmed that it was in talks with Three for a merger. There is a possibility that the deal will not be approved. Vodafone (LON: VOD) share price made a strong comeback as the market...
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest partners digital asset SMA Eaglebrook
Ark Invest and Eaglebrook will offer access to the ARK Cryptocurrency Strategy and ARK Cryptoasset Strategy. The Cryptocurrency Strategy focuses on bitcoin and ether; the Cryptoasset Strategy on top coins in DeFi, Web3. Eaglebrook COO Roddy Chisholm says the partnership is a ‘game-changer’ and signals further adoption. ARK...
Rivian reports quarterly deliveries: ‘it’s like Tesla a few years ago’
Rivian reports its best quarterly production number to date. Truist sees upside to $65 in shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. Rivian shares are currently down more than 60% for the year. Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) are up nearly 10% in extended trading after the electric vehicles manufacturer...
Should you short Credit Suisse stock as the price drops?
Credit Suisse Group AG is an international investment bank and financial services company. One share cost more than $10 a year ago, currently, that’s down to $3.93. According to Market Beat, investors had sold 10,830,000 Credit Suisse shares short as of September 15. At the time of writing, 0.41% of Credit Suisse Group’s shares are being shorted.
Roblox stock could lose another 45% from here: MoffettNathanson
MoffettNathanson says Roblox stock could crash to $19 a share. Analyst Clay Griffin explains the underperform rating in a note to clients. Roblox shares are already down about 60% versus the start of 2022. Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is already down close to 60% for the year but a MoffettNathanson...
3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in October
There's a lot of growth on the horizon.
Should you buy Micron shares on post-earnings weakness?
Micron Technology disappoints on the guidance for fiscal Q1. BMO analyst Ambrish Srivastava remains bullish on "MU". Micron shares are now down about 45% for the year. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), late on Thursday, cited blown up inventory and supply chain challenges at large as it reported mixed results for its fiscal fourth quarter. Shares still ended roughly flat for the week.
Myovant stock opened 35% up on Monday: here’s the catalyst
Myovant rejects a takeover proposal from its largest shareholder. SVB analyst Roanna Ruiz says better offers could follow. Myovant stock hit a 52-week high on the news this morning. Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) opened nearly 35% up on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company said it rejected a buyout proposal...
Carnival share price is unraveling. Is it the next Cineworld?
Carnival share price has been in a free-fall in the past few months. It is hovering near its all-time low amid rising concerns about the company. It has more than $36 billion in debt, which it could struggle to pay. Carnival (LON: CCL) share price crashed to an all-time low...
Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising a $100 billion investment and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state, the Senate’s top Democrat says. The announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, of New York, had pushed Micron and the company’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrota, to consider upstate New York for its factory. It also comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles. The bill was aimed at bolstering U.S. competitiveness against China and avoiding another chip shortage like the one that derailed the auto and tech industries during the pandemic. Schumer confirmed to The Associated Press that Micron plans to bring its plant to the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, New York, near Syracuse, after speaking with the company’s leaders.
Perpetual DEX Palmswap successfully completed Fair Launch with over 6600 BNB raised
100 million PALM tokens were up for sale between 20-29 September 2022. The Palmswap ecosystem offers a decentralised exchange, Palmpad, an affiliate program, and earn products. A Binance Smart Chain-based DEX with 50x leverage. The decentralised perpetual contract trading protocol, Palmswap, held a community fair launch of its native token,...
Vertiv Holdings Co. Class A (NYSE:VRT)
Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network.
