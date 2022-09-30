ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

State investigating fishermen accused of adding weights to fish to win popular Lake Erie fishing tournament

CLEVELAND — Allegations of cheating at a Lake Erie fishing competition have gone viral and grabbed nationwide attention, and now the state says it's investigating. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to the Lake Erie Walleye Tournament on Friday after being contacted by tournament organizers. According to the ODNR, officers collected evidence and are preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office. The state declined further comment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy