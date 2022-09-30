CLEVELAND — Allegations of cheating at a Lake Erie fishing competition have gone viral and grabbed nationwide attention, and now the state says it's investigating. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to the Lake Erie Walleye Tournament on Friday after being contacted by tournament organizers. According to the ODNR, officers collected evidence and are preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office. The state declined further comment.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO