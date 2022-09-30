Read full article on original website
Why are Pilbara (ASX:PLS) shares trading higher today?
Pilbara Minerals’ shares have been trading strong so far this week on ASX. While yesterday the stock surged upto 12%, it gained almost 4% during the initial trading hour on ASX today (5 October 2022). S&P/ASX 200 company, Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) shares were trading 3.913% higher at AU$5.310...
Down 88% in a year, what’s dragging Zip (ASX:ZIP) shares down?
Zip share price was quoted 6% strong on ASX today (5 October 2022). However, in last one year, Zip share price has dropped 88.57%. And in last five years, Zip shares have managed to mark a meagre gain of 15%. Shares of Australian diversified financial company, Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP)...
How these ASX consumer stocks performed in September?
Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.74% to close at 6,815.70 points on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. Ten out of eleven significant sectors closed in green following the broader market. Consumer discretionary index closed 2.72% up at 2,772.90 points. The Australian stock market benchmark index, S&P/ASX 200, closed 1.74% up at 6,815.70...
How are BHP shares faring on ASX?
BHP shares have been witnessing a bullish momentum today (4 October 2022), following the broader market. In a month, BHP shares have outperformed the broader market ASX 200, by reporting a rise of approximately 4%. In past five years, the share price has zoomed up by 48%. Shares of the...
Why is Soul Patts (ASX:SOL) making headlines?
Washington H Soul Pattinson has agreed to extend a term loan facility for Electro Optic Systems. Under the extension deal, WHSP will provide EOS with an AU$20 million one-year working capital facility. EOS specialises in advanced defence, space, and communications technologies. Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) announced on 4...
Kalkine : What is driving Allkem (ASX:AKE), Link (ASX:LNK), IGO (ASX:IGO) shares higher today?
In todays show we cover: Link Administration (ASX:LNK), George Mining (ASX:SGQ), Allkem (ASX:AKE). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 114.10 points or 1.70% to 6,813.40. The top performing stocks in this index are BLOCK up by 8.54% and NOVONIX, up by 6.60%. Over the last five days, the index has gained 5.44%, but is down 8.48% for the last year to date. 10 of 11 sectors are higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology is the best performing sector, gaining 2.66% and 3.96% for the past five days. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
What is boosting Sayona’s (ASX:SYA) share price over 7% higher today?
Sayona’s shares were trading in the green on Wednesday. The ASX-listed lithium developer’s shares were trading at AU$0.27, up 5.88%, or 0.015 points, at 10:45 AM (AEST). This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 16,023.40 points. Sayona Mining Ltd’s (ASX:SYA) share price witnessed...
Kalkine : Which ASX mining and technology stocks trading in the green today?
In today's show we cover: DroneShield (ASX:DRO), Link Administration (ASX:LNK) and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 135.00 points or 2.09% to 6,591.90 after setting a new 50-day low. The #top performing #stocks in this #index are Capricorn Metals, up 4.84% and Allkem, and 4.82%. Over the last five days, the index has #gained 1.47%, but is down 11.45% for the previous year. Sectors are mixed. 6 of 11 #sectors are lower over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, Consumer Staples is today's best-performing sector. Watch out this video for more and lets us know your thoughts in comment section.
Kalkine : Which materials sector penny stocks are advancing on ASX today?
The Australian share market witnessed a sharp rise today amidst the possibility of an interest rate hike. The surge had been the market's biggest intraday jump since late January, with a notable gain of 2.41%. Amidst the day of substantial gains, the basic materials sector led the game with an increase of 2.7%. In this segment, we discover various stocks like- Cygnus Gold (ASX:CY5), Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SXG), Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV).
ASX 200 opens in red; A-REIT leads losses
The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 opened in red on Thursday (06 October 2022). At 10:45 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was at 6,796.10 points, down 0.29%. A-REIT registered maximum losses during the opening hour, was quoted 1.44% lower at 10:45 AM AEDT. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was 0.29% lower at...
IPO corner: Four ASX listings scheduled in October
The year 2022 has seen several challenges, such as the red-hot inflation. The IPO market has performed relatively weaker than in 2021. COVID-19 lockdowns earlier in the year, geopolitical tensions, and rising inflation have taken a toll on the ASX IPO market. As of 30 June 2022, fewer companies registered a listing date with the ASX compared to the corresponding period in 2021.
Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) share price up over 8%; here’s why
Core Lithium’s shares rose sharply in early trade. At 11:11 AM (AEST), Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.13, up 6.32%, or 0.067 points. The company on Monday announced that it has raised AU$100 million via a share placement. The share price of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) rose...
Kalkine: Gold rallies as dollar yields retreat, ASX gold stocks to explore l Trending News
In today's trending segment, we are going to talk about gold rallying as dollar, yields retreat and silver soars over 8%. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in comment sections.
Link (ASX:LNK) receives three proposals from Dye & Durham
Link Group has so far received three confidential proposals from Dye & Durham to acquire parts of Link’s business. According to announcement, Link has rejected the first two proposals and is considering the third proposal worth AU$1.27 billion. Digitally enabled business, Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK), on Wednesday (5...
Vanadium Resources (ASX:VR8) riding high on stellar Steelpoortdrift DFS NPV number of A$1.9Bn and updated reserve estimate
Vanadium Resources has marked a major milestone with the completion of a successful DFS, underpinning the development of its world-class asset. The highly positive study outcomes confirm that the Steelpoortdrift Project is well-positioned to become the next major vanadium producer globally. The DFS delivered a net present value (100% ownership)...
Key elements boosting Fiducian Group’s (ASX:FID) optimism
Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) has navigated through the highly uncertain economic environment while driving profits. FID’s financial planners are focused on generating results that are in line with their client’s best interests. FID remains optimistic about the future of its business and looks to continuously strengthen through organic growth...
ASX 200 opens higher; materials, energy, tech gain
Australian share market opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 rose sharply today, gaining 134.10 points or 2.08% to 6,591.00 at the open. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.46%. Australian share market opened higher on Monday after Wall Street rose sharply overnight, with all three major...
Kalkine Media lists five TSX stocks to watch in Q4
The capital expenditures for Fortis Inc. saw an increase and were reported at C$ 930 million as against C$ 840 million same quarter previous year. As of September 27, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada completed the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. The revenue for Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw...
Kalkine Media explores five earnings to watch this week
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is likely to announce its Q4 FY22 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) noted a 14 per cent jump in its Q4 FY22 net sales. ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) net sales rose over six per cent YoY in...
Kalkine: Is now the time to start exploring Xero shares (ASX:XRO)?
Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) is a New-Zealand based Information Technology company. The company is known for developing cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. In its 2022 financial year results, the company's operating revenue grew by 29% year on year to $1.1 billion. The company's core accounting revenue increased by 23%, while platform revenue increased by 113% during the 2022 financial year.
