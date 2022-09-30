Read full article on original website
Related
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Register to Vote by October 11 for the General Election in November
Eligible Texas voters are reminded that the deadline to register for the November 8, 2022 General Election is Tuesday, October 11th. In Texas, you are eligible to register to vote as long as you are:. –A United States citizen;. –A resident of the county where you submit your voter registration...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Central Texas Food Bank Launches FACT
An Innovative New Strategic Planning Tool for Helping End Hunger. –FACT (Food Access Convening Tool) uses real-time data to identify service gaps. –Provides a strategic and targeted response to Central Texans experiencing food insecurity. –Shows impact of intervention techniques beyond food distribution in ending hunger. The Central Texas Food Bank...
Comments / 0