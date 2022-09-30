ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register to Vote by October 11 for the General Election in November

Eligible Texas voters are reminded that the deadline to register for the November 8, 2022 General Election is Tuesday, October 11th. In Texas, you are eligible to register to vote as long as you are:. –A United States citizen;. –A resident of the county where you submit your voter registration...
Central Texas Food Bank Launches FACT

An Innovative New Strategic Planning Tool for Helping End Hunger. –FACT (Food Access Convening Tool) uses real-time data to identify service gaps. –Provides a strategic and targeted response to Central Texans experiencing food insecurity. –Shows impact of intervention techniques beyond food distribution in ending hunger. The Central Texas Food Bank...
