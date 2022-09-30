Read full article on original website
Down 88% in a year, what’s dragging Zip (ASX:ZIP) shares down?
Zip share price was quoted 6% strong on ASX today (5 October 2022). However, in last one year, Zip share price has dropped 88.57%. And in last five years, Zip shares have managed to mark a meagre gain of 15%. Shares of Australian diversified financial company, Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP)...
How these ASX consumer stocks performed in September?
Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.74% to close at 6,815.70 points on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. Ten out of eleven significant sectors closed in green following the broader market. Consumer discretionary index closed 2.72% up at 2,772.90 points. The Australian stock market benchmark index, S&P/ASX 200, closed 1.74% up at 6,815.70...
Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) share price up over 8%; here’s why
Core Lithium’s shares rose sharply in early trade. At 11:11 AM (AEST), Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.13, up 6.32%, or 0.067 points. The company on Monday announced that it has raised AU$100 million via a share placement. The share price of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) rose...
Kalkine : ASX poised for recovery | Bitcoin up as much as 4%
Australian share market is poised to continue its recovery today. FFI in collaboration with Tree Energy Solutions to develop green energy facility in Germany. SRG Global JV sees new contract with Iron Bridge Operations. Voltaic Strategic Resources is to start trading on ASX today. Bitcoin rose as much as 4%.
What is boosting Sayona’s (ASX:SYA) share price over 7% higher today?
Sayona’s shares were trading in the green on Wednesday. The ASX-listed lithium developer’s shares were trading at AU$0.27, up 5.88%, or 0.015 points, at 10:45 AM (AEST). This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 16,023.40 points. Sayona Mining Ltd’s (ASX:SYA) share price witnessed...
Why Cygnus Gold (ASX:CY5) is in news?
Cygnus has appointed David Southam as its non-executive director for initial period. From mid-February, Southam will take up the responsibilities of managing director. The company expects to begin with 10,000m drilling program at Pontax Central. Share price of Cygnus Gold Ltd (ASX:CY5) gained significantly on 4 October 2022 after the...
Kalkine : Which ASX mining and technology stocks trading in the green today?
In today's show we cover: DroneShield (ASX:DRO), Link Administration (ASX:LNK) and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 135.00 points or 2.09% to 6,591.90 after setting a new 50-day low. The #top performing #stocks in this #index are Capricorn Metals, up 4.84% and Allkem, and 4.82%. Over the last five days, the index has #gained 1.47%, but is down 11.45% for the previous year. Sectors are mixed. 6 of 11 #sectors are lower over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, Consumer Staples is today's best-performing sector. Watch out this video for more and lets us know your thoughts in comment section.
How are BHP shares faring on ASX?
BHP shares have been witnessing a bullish momentum today (4 October 2022), following the broader market. In a month, BHP shares have outperformed the broader market ASX 200, by reporting a rise of approximately 4%. In past five years, the share price has zoomed up by 48%. Shares of the...
Kalkine : Which materials sector penny stocks are advancing on ASX today?
The Australian share market witnessed a sharp rise today amidst the possibility of an interest rate hike. The surge had been the market's biggest intraday jump since late January, with a notable gain of 2.41%. Amidst the day of substantial gains, the basic materials sector led the game with an increase of 2.7%. In this segment, we discover various stocks like- Cygnus Gold (ASX:CY5), Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SXG), Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV).
IPO corner: Four ASX listings scheduled in October
The year 2022 has seen several challenges, such as the red-hot inflation. The IPO market has performed relatively weaker than in 2021. COVID-19 lockdowns earlier in the year, geopolitical tensions, and rising inflation have taken a toll on the ASX IPO market. As of 30 June 2022, fewer companies registered a listing date with the ASX compared to the corresponding period in 2021.
Why is Soul Patts (ASX:SOL) making headlines?
Washington H Soul Pattinson has agreed to extend a term loan facility for Electro Optic Systems. Under the extension deal, WHSP will provide EOS with an AU$20 million one-year working capital facility. EOS specialises in advanced defence, space, and communications technologies. Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) announced on 4...
Kalkine: Gold rallies as dollar yields retreat, ASX gold stocks to explore l Trending News
In today's trending segment, we are going to talk about gold rallying as dollar, yields retreat and silver soars over 8%. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in comment sections.
Key elements boosting Fiducian Group’s (ASX:FID) optimism
Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) has navigated through the highly uncertain economic environment while driving profits. FID’s financial planners are focused on generating results that are in line with their client’s best interests. FID remains optimistic about the future of its business and looks to continuously strengthen through organic growth...
Why are DEXs gaining more popularity?
According to research from a Citi report, DEXs have grown faster than CEXs over the past two years. Citi highlights that the gap will likely widen, considering users prefer to avoid their more onerous KYC procedures. The year 2022 has been a tutumulous year for cryptocurrencies. Not only has the...
ASX 200 rises 1.5% at open; tech stocks lead rally
The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 gained 102.70 points, or 1.53%, to 6,802 at the open in the first 20 minutes of trade. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 2.8%, the S&P 500 surged 3.06%, and the NASDAQ ended 3.34% higher. The Australian share...
Kalkine Media explores five earnings to watch this week
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is likely to announce its Q4 FY22 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) noted a 14 per cent jump in its Q4 FY22 net sales. ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) net sales rose over six per cent YoY in...
Stock Market
ASX 200 closed in green today, ten out of eleven significant sectors closed in green following the broader market movement.
Kalkine: Is now the time to start exploring Xero shares (ASX:XRO)?
Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) is a New-Zealand based Information Technology company. The company is known for developing cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. In its 2022 financial year results, the company's operating revenue grew by 29% year on year to $1.1 billion. The company's core accounting revenue increased by 23%, while platform revenue increased by 113% during the 2022 financial year.
Kalkine : ASX to rise. RBA rate decision today
Australian shares are set to rise. Evolution Mining secures power supply for Cowal Gold Operation. Bigtincan Holdings looking at LiveTiles deal. FYI Resources along with Ecograf report further positive results. RBA to announce rate decision.
Vonex (ASX:VN8) acquires OntheNet telco; here’s why
Vonex has announced to acquire 100% of the shares of OntheNet telco for AU$9.8 million. This deal is expected to increase Vonex’s annualised recurring revenue (ARR) by 40%. Australian Telecommunications company Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) published an acquisition announcement today (5 October 2022) on ASX. As per the announcement, Vonex will acquire 100% of Network Technology Pty Ltd, also known as OntheNet, in an AU$9.6 million buyout deal. The acquisition will include AU$1.9 million in escrowed shares subject to customer-related metrics and AU$7.7 million in cash consideration payable upon completion.
