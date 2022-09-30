Read full article on original website
Michigan Kitten Named ‘Thor’ Lives Up To Its Mythical Name
The four month old ginger kitten is being considered a hero after saving a Farmington Hills family from certain death. 'Thor' Likes To Complain A Lot, And That Saved A Family From CO-2 Poisoning. The small, orange kitten began meowing incessantly when a garage door closed, spreading deadly carbon monoxide...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Watch As Man Rescues Stray Cat Stranded In Hurricane Ian’s Torrential Rain
People aren’t the only ones being endangered by Hurricane Ian, which has battered Florida this week as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. Feral, stray and runaway pets have also been threatened by torrential rainfall and winds that have reached 150 miles per hour. One such cat was fortunate that a kind man was in the right place at the right time.
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - September 29, 2022
Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!
WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub
Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green
One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
Kalamazoo Wants To Know: Where’s the Best Place to Watch the Sunrise?
I have a Pure Michigan dream, something that's always been on my bucket list: I want to see the sunrise over Lake Huron and the sunset over Lake Michigan in the same day. It's doable, right? The only reason I haven't crossed it off my to-do list yet is because I haven't yet found the right time to be in Lake Huron at the crack of dawn. It's just a matter of putting in the effort to make it happen.
This ‘unloved’ pup was trapped in a hot empty house after his family moved and forgot about him (VIDEO)
Freon, a 2-year-old boxer mix, was left behind by his owners who couldn’t take him with them and then simply ‘forgot’ he was trapped in a stairwell of a hot empty house. When help arrived two weeks later, the pooch was so relieved to see people again, he couldn’t stop showing how grateful he was. Thriving in a new home, Freon is now a happy dog who is loved and cherished.
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
Shock as Rescuers Pick Up Trio of Abandoned Huskies and Discover 8 Puppies
A team of rescuers originally summoned to pick up three huskies from an abandoned property got a surprise when they found eight puppies. The Missouri-based Rescue One was called out to an address in Ozark by the Christian County Sheriff's Office, who alerted the group to the dogs that needed rescuing from the building, which looked to be in a state of disrepair per a now-viral video.
Why is There an Alligator in an Illinois Water Park?
2022 is the year of the alligator. This big green guy was living his best life in the lazy river. We've seen so many stories of strange alligator sightings in the Midwest this year. An alligator was spotted in the Kalamazoo River near Albion College this summer. In August a man found an alligator in a sewage pond just North East of Grand Rapids in August. We can't forget about the police chase that ended with law enforcement finding an alligator in the trunk of the suspect's car in Lake County, Michigan. So yeah, it's the year of the alligator in the Midwest.
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Old Save A Lot On Stadium Dr In Kalamazoo Now A Spirit Halloween
I wanted to say something a couple of months ago after the Save A Lot on Stadium Dr in Kalamazoo closed down about it becoming a Spirit Halloween this Fall, but I didn't wanna be cliche or possibly be wrong having another business move in, but something about the notion just spoke to me. Now we can officially say that the abandoned building intuition was correct and it is indeed a spirit Halloween. Back in February, the owners of the store decided to close down, with multiple employees taking to social media to make the announcement:
These 6 Haunted Hotels In Michigan Have Some Guests That Won’t Check Out
There are two types of people when it comes to celebrating the spooky season. The first person absolutely hates this time of year and wants nothing to do with it. Every little squeak and bump in the night could be something that's going to try and get them. Then there...
New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School
Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
The Mill Ruins and Semi-Ghost Town of Freda, Michigan
It's called a 'ghost town' but there are still people here. It's the town of Freda, home of the famous abandoned Champion Mine (Freda) Mill in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Bostonian William Paine came to the Upper Peninsula's Houghton County to control the Copper Range Company. A mill was constructed in 1899 in Stanton Township along the shore of Lake Superior. Thanks to the job opportunities the mill brought, a village soon began to grow. A station on the Copper Range Railroad was given to the village along with a post office in 1907.
California Mail Carrier Refuses to Deliver to Home With 7-Pound Chihuahua
A 7-pound, 11-year-old chihuahua who wears pink dresses is keeping her owner from getting his mail. Sergio Gallegos lives in Monterey Park, California, with his 83-year-old mother and Sasha the chihuahua. Gallegos says a letter from the US Postal Service asked him to move his mailbox to the street corner or get a PO Box, all because of his dog. The current mail carrier to the Gallegos household says Sasha is a threat to his safety.
Michigan’s Native American Petroglyphs Are Believed to Be 300 to 1000 years old
I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "petroglyph" I think of ancient civilizations in Egypt or natives from the deserts out west-- not my own backyard of Michigan. Imagine my surprise when I learned that Michigan does in fact have a collection of historical petroglyphs and they're believed to be between 300 to 1000 years old!
