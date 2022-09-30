2022 is the year of the alligator. This big green guy was living his best life in the lazy river. We've seen so many stories of strange alligator sightings in the Midwest this year. An alligator was spotted in the Kalamazoo River near Albion College this summer. In August a man found an alligator in a sewage pond just North East of Grand Rapids in August. We can't forget about the police chase that ended with law enforcement finding an alligator in the trunk of the suspect's car in Lake County, Michigan. So yeah, it's the year of the alligator in the Midwest.

DECATUR, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO