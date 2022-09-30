Read full article on original website
Related
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Palestine Community Theatre Presents ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ Opening This Week
Palestine Community Theatre (PCT) is set to produce The Play That Goes Wrong at the historic Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford, in downtown thanks to show sponsor, Jodi Davis of Combined Associates Real Estate. With curtain at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, the cast and crew will hit the boards quite literally, October 7-9 and 14-16, including a complimentary reception on the 7th that begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.PCTBoxoffice.com and at the door, if available, before each performance.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Early Visit from Santa Claus Hosted by Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
The Fairfield community had a wonderful breakfast with Santa this past Saturday, September 24th!. Thank you to everyone that joined the event with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. “We hope you had a great time.”. Be sure to mark your calendars for his return the first Saturday in December...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Fairfield Welcomes New Business to Industrial Park – South
Cutting the official ribbon on their first try, the Neat family (and company) hosted a Grand Opening celebration at their new location in Fairfield’s Industrial Park. Attendees for the Thursday, September 22, 2022 event enjoyed a tour of the facilities and refreshments made locally. Joining the festivites were Fairfield...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner
Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
$500,000 grant to help homeless youth
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network has been awarded a half-million dollars for services to aid the homeless and runaway youth in the agency’s region – which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone counties. The Heart of Texas Behavioral...
10-acres on fire in Henderson County, 1 structure burned
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday. First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616. One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping […]
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Drivers beware, the rut is near
Walk around downtown on a Saturday night and you'll quickly realize that it's always mating season for humans. But most animals are still old-school, only feeling the urge to splurge during certain times of year. When white-tailed deer move into their mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, things...
KWTX
Midway ISD superintendent search continues
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District recently voted unanimously to hire N2 Learning in their search for the next superintendent. The Midway ISD Board of Trustees accepted retirement notice Sept. 6 from Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Kazanas. N2 Learning has a unique asset that can provide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Texas flag football group raises funds for Canton family who lost son in crash
CANTON, Texas — A crash in Canton Tuesday morning left two victims, a sister and a brother injured. The sister was taken to a hospital in Tyler while the younger brother was airlifted to Dallas where he unfortunately died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon. CBS19 spoke to a family...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor alumnus celebrates two-year anniversary of opening YAKI drive-in
Two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, YAKI began with Baylor alumnus Jake Patterson grilling meat in a parking lot downtown hoping people would show up. Now, after making it past the pandemic, or what Patterson described as “hell,” YAKI will be celebrating its two-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. on Friday at 1307 S Valley Mills Drive.
fox44news.com
Search underway for missing endangered woman
BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
blackchronicle.com
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
KWTX
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 6 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 30, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
fox44news.com
No. 1 Mart rolls over Hico in district play showdown
MART, TX (FOX 44) — Hico dressed 15 players against Mart, and it was a tough night for those 15 players as the Panthers rolled to a 78-0 win at home. Mart travels to Frost to take on the Polar Bears on the road on Friday, October 7th at 7:00 p.m.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KWTX
Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening. The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported. Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call...
9-year-old boy dies after Van Zandt County crash
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle wreck about four miles west of Canton on Sunday morning, according to DPS. DPS reports said that a 2002 Lexus ES-300 was traveling east on State Highway 243 behind a Ford F150, when the Ford slowed down for traffic ahead and […]
Comments / 0