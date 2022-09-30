Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
TV Delmarva to broadcast 2022 Sea Witch Parade live Oct. 29
TV Delmarva, the only Peninsula-wide local community television station, will broadcast the 2022 Sea Witch Parade live from Rehoboth Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Returning to host the parade are TV and radio host Michael Sprouse, and Nancy Alexander, Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum executive director....
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
Cape Gazette
VIA holds fashion show at Baywood
The Village Improvement Association held its annual Fashion Show Sept. 22 at The Clubhouse at Baywood. This year’s theme of Travel in Style featured fashions courtesy of the Crazy Ladyz, a w. omen's clothing store in Ocean View and Ocean City, Md. A Crazy Ladyz boutique was provided outside...
Cape Gazette
Beginner acrylic painting class to start Oct. 11
The Rehoboth Art League will offer beginner acrylic painting with local artist Jan Crooker from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 11 to Nov. 1. Acrylic paints are easy to learn and easy to clean up. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke, composition, layout, value and color analysis will be covered to gradually help beginners get more comfortable with acrylic painting.
Cape Gazette
Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour set Dec. 10
The Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive holiday house tour of some of Milton's most charming homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
Cape Gazette
Leave Cape Henlopen State Park alone
The thought of a 6,000-square-foot restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park is cringe-worthy. Overbuilding and commercialism of beach locales is the very reason they lose their tranquil beauty. Capitalism and progress are great, but some endeavors are just too much to the point of diminishing returns. Lewes and Rehoboth already...
WBOC
Laurel's Skateworld for sale after serving community for four decades
LAUREL, Del. -- After four decades of serving the Laurel community, the owner of Skateworld is now selling the business. With no other skating rinks in the area, Skateworld quickly became a beloved community staple and gathering spot for people of all ages after owners Debbie Slatcher and her late husband Rick opened it in 1980.
Cape Gazette
VIA bingo night tickets discounted thru Oct. 12
The Village Improvement Association will host a bingo night fundraiser with food, wine and prizes at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the VIA Clubhouse, 415 North Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach. All are welcome. Doors open at 5 p.m. Only cash will be accepted for purchases on bingo night including tickets,...
Cape Gazette
PRICE IMPROVEMENT- MOBILE HOME- LEWES
WBOC
Ocean City Feels the Effects of Hurricane Ian
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The remnants of the storm that hit parts of the East Coast hard left behind minor damage and beach erosion. A rough ocean, a lot of sand on the boardwalk and objects strewn across the ground highlighted the aftermath. A bike, giant wooden beach chair, and...
mprnews.org
Ask a Bookseller: The Measure
What’s the most un-put-down-able book you’ve read recently? For Susan Kehoe of Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the answer was Nikki Erlick’s debut novel “The Measure.”. The premise for the story is simple: on the same day everywhere in the world, everyone over age 21...
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple Festival
The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
Cape Gazette
The music is coming – get out there and enjoy it!
With the approach of our two October jazz fests, the time has arrived when my appreciation for our local eateries is coupled with my love of music. Over the past three decades, the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival has grown into blockbuster events staged at spacious venues, complete with online tickets, professional sound and lighting, and tight schedules. It runs simultaneously with the True Blue Jazz Festival, where many of the headliners perform alongside our local student prodigies. Both festivals offer something for everyone.
Cape Gazette
The Room at Cedar Grove: Exclusive Listening Room/Concert Venue in Lewes, DE
Making plans for Jazz Fest? We have three great opportunities to enjoy Jazz at The Room at Cedar Grove!. Oct 14th: JJ Sansaverino (Jazz Guitarist) Oct 15th: Marcus Johnson (with his FLO Wine Collection) early show 4:00pm. Bluegrass & Blues!. Nov 3rd: Grain Thief (Bluegrass) Nov 5th:: Lower Case Blues...
Cape Gazette
Amish Outlaws to play at Milton Theatre Oct. 6
The Amish Outlaws will perform at Milton Theatre at 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. There is no typical Amish Outlaws show, but one can expect to see six men in full Amish garb releasing all of their pent-up energy with an infectious joy. With sets that are always evolving as the brothers discover more and more music and culture, The Amish Outlaws constantly surprise the audience and keep folks guessing as to what they could possibly play next.
WGMD Radio
Storm Delays/Cancellations for Sat, Oct 1 – Sun, Oct 2
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 last updated – 10/01/22 3:30am. Ocean City – Oceans Calling Festival canceled – For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days. Georgetown – Wings & Wheels/Delaware Coastal Airport –...
oceancity.com
Images of Oceans Calling Coming Down
It’s what we were all hoping wouldn’t happen, but the threat from Ian, as he marches north along the coast, has caused the Oceans Calling festival organizers to cancel the entire event this weekend. They started piling sand a couple weeks ago and the planning has been going on for months ahead of that. We heard they had tickets sold to buyers in all 50 states. Hotels are booked. Businesses here in Ocean City were ready to welcome the predicted 50,000+ visitors.
WBOC
The Set of "Lioness" Found on the Sand of Cape Henlopen State Park
Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
