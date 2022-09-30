ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw says he has battled cancer twice in past year

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw announced on Sunday that he has battled cancer twice in the past year. Bradshaw, 74, who is now an analyst on Fox’s NFL pregame shows and has been with the network since 1994, spoke about his conditions and treatments during the pregame show, ESPN reported. He specifically referenced an incident that took place during last Sunday’s telecast, Fox Sports reported.
Bucks County Courier Times

Farewell to my dad, who is the biggest reason I love sports and became a writer

I write about sports for a living because of my dad. Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, I used to tag along with my dad — also Tom Moore — to Bucks-Mont high school football, basketball and baseball games. Besides watching the action, I'd sit next to him afterward when he interviewed football coaches such as Pennridge's Wayne Helman (for whom he played quarterback in 1959), Central Bucks West's Mike Pettine and Souderton's Drew Darrah.
