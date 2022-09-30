Read full article on original website
How Eddie Payton the NFL player became Eddie Payton the hall of fame golf coach
Former Jackson State football player Eddie Payton had the nerves of a jewel thief. For five years, from 1977-82, he made his living as an NFL kickoff returner and punt returner with the help of another former JSU Tiger, Lem Barney. One day after a training camp practice with the...
Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw says he has battled cancer twice in past year
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw announced on Sunday that he has battled cancer twice in the past year. Bradshaw, 74, who is now an analyst on Fox’s NFL pregame shows and has been with the network since 1994, spoke about his conditions and treatments during the pregame show, ESPN reported. He specifically referenced an incident that took place during last Sunday’s telecast, Fox Sports reported.
NFL・
Farewell to my dad, who is the biggest reason I love sports and became a writer
I write about sports for a living because of my dad. Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, I used to tag along with my dad — also Tom Moore — to Bucks-Mont high school football, basketball and baseball games. Besides watching the action, I'd sit next to him afterward when he interviewed football coaches such as Pennridge's Wayne Helman (for whom he played quarterback in 1959), Central Bucks West's Mike Pettine and Souderton's Drew Darrah.
Texas Longhorns football recruit Arch Manning breaks high school records of uncles Eli and Peyton Manning
Texas Longhorns football recruit Arch Manning is one of the top high school players in the nation and he proved it again on Friday when he not only broke one but two records held by his legendary uncles Eli Manning and Peyton Manning. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound star of Isidore Newman...
